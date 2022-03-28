The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOYCE ANN ADKINS, 74, of Barboursville died March 27. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 30 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.
LEORA FAYE BARTON, 78, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died March 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 30 at Ashton (W.Va.) Baptist Church; burial following in Apple Grove Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 29 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
WILMA EILEEN THOMPSON BLACK of Huntington died March 27. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital. Honoring her wishes, funeral services will be private. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
STERLING E. BROWN, 73, of Ironton, died March 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from CSX. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
ABBY RANDALL CLARK, 55, of Wayne, son of Betty Jean Pelfrey Woody, died March 24. Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
LARRY DAVID DEMENT, 64, of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Charlene Biggs Dement, died March 26 at home. He was a self-employed drywall contractor. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 30 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MIKE DIETRICH, 72, of Ironton, brother of Jim Dietrich, died March 26 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Sam’s Club. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon March 30 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before mass at the church. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
ROBERT LEE FERGUSON, 87, of Branchland, W.Va., died March 27. He was retired from BASF Corp. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 31 at Branchland United Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.
VERONICA JEAN FLOYD, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio died March 27 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralfuneralhome.com.
CHRISTIE LYNN GILLENWATER, 57, of Huntington died March 28. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with the services. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LINDA SUE GORE, 71, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Johnie L. Gore, died March 18. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and no services scheduled. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
GLEN ALAN HAMRICK, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 27. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. March 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 29 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rockwood Missionary Baptist Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM E. HARDIN, 75, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Linda Hardin, died March 26 at home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to help with funeral expenses. Graveside service at 1 p.m. March 30 at Peck Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. March 29 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
DORIS ANALE STEPHENS HOLLAN, 88, of Ashland, widow of Perry Jackson Hollan, died March 26. She was a former Boyd County Court Clerk. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 2 at Second Baptist Church, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 4950 Williams Ave., Ashland 41101, or to Ashland Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhomes.com.
LARRY RAY HUFF, 60 of Gilbert, W.Va., died March 23. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 28 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. March 28 at the funeral home.
CHRISTOPHER STEVEN HUGHES, 41, of Turkey Creek, Ky., grandson of Norma Hughes and Judy Neace, died March 25. There will be no service. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
JIMMIE LEE HUGHES, 73, of Ashton, W.Va., died March 26. Arrangements will be available at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family.
STEVEN DALLAS LOCKARD, 51, of Delbarton, W.Va., died March 22 at home. Friends and family gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Browning Family Cemetery, Ben Creek, W.Va.
ANNA LOU ADKINS NEAL, 84, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Addis J. Neal, died March 24. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. March 30 at Adkins Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
SEBASTIAN BLAIN RAY, 30, of Ashland died March 28 AT HOME. He worked for Kroger in Ashland. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
VICKI D. RICKARD, 66, of Elkhart, Ind., formerly of Barboursville, died March 26 in Elkhart General Hospital. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 29 at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main Street, Middlebury, Ind. There will also be two hours of visitation prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service March 31, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Memorials may be given to Riley's Children's Hospital. www.millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
GERALDINE M. SENTERS, 88, of Sidney, Ky., wife of Jim Senters, died March 25 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 28 at Sidney Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Morris Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation after 6 p.m. March 27 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
ORIE SIMPKINS, 85, of Verdunville, W.Va., widower of Zevia Simpkins, died March 25 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 30 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Stonewall Hensley Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 29 at the funeral home.
HOMER SAMUEL SAM STACY, 71, of Huddy, Ky., husband of Alice Stacy, died March 26. He worked in the coal mines, construction and founded Stacy’s Lot Cleaning Service. Funeral service at noon March 29 at First Baptist Church of Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
LINWOOD ALEXANDER STARLING, 86, of Williamson, W.Va., uncle of Charles Starling Jr. of New York and Carl Starling Jr. of Maryland, died March 14 om Nella's Autumn Nursing Home, Elkins, W.Va. He worked in the coal mines and was a retired self-employed contractor. There will be a graveside service at noon April 1 Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Arrangements are under the directing of Gregory-Page Funeral Home, Welch, W.Va.
ANNA “PEARL” BURGESS STATON, 94, of Ironton, widow of Harlan Staton, died March 21 in Austin, Texas. She was the owner and operator of Staton Realty and the Sta-Tan Swimming Pool. Public visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral service April 2 at The Pearl, the former Sta-Tan Dance Land, 2015 N. 5th St., Ironton. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. April 2 at The Pearl in Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
MILDRED MAE VERNATTER, 87, of Robinette, W.Va., widow of Roy Vernatter, died March 26 at home. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 28 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place following visitation. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
RUBY J. WATTS, 75, of Fort Gay, widow of Elmer Watts Jr., died March 26. She was a retired Environmental Supervisor from Wayne Continuous Care. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 29 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in the Watts Family Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. March 28 at the funeral home.
MARY M. WHALEY, 98, of South Point, Ohio, died March 26 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, South Point, Ohio. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. March 30 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. March 30 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
SAMUEL EDWARD WHEELER JR., 44, of Griffithsville, W.Va., son of Samuel Wheeler Sr. and Patricia Wheeler of Griffithsville, died March 18. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 29 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Beulah's Land Memorial Garden, Griffithsville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 28 at the funeral home.
STEPHEN SCOTT WISE, 50 of Kenova, son of Fred L Wise and Sandra Burgess Fitzpatrick, died March 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be 5 p.m. March 30 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.