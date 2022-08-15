The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DIANE CLARA WEBER ALLEN, 71, of Ironton, wife of Alvie Allen, died Aug. 12 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. She was a retired Registered Nurse from St. Mary’s Medical Center in the Cardiac Step-Down Unit. Mass will be at noon Aug. 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow at a later date. Phillips Funeral, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
RALPH RANDALL BATEY, 71 of New Haven, W.Va., died July 23. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, New Haven. Ralph chose to have his body donated to science. Edwards Funeral Service, Columbus, Ohio, is assisting his family.
HELEN BIAS, 100 of Marco Island, Fla., died Aug. 7. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barboursville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 291, Barboursville, WV 25504 or the MPC Mercy Ministries at Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 W. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island, FL 34145. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHRISTENER ELLEN BOYLES, 74, of Prichard, wife of Don Boyles, died Aug. 9 at home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LT. JOAN "KITTY" CHAPPELLE, 85, of Huntington, widow of Harry F. Chappelle Jr., died Aug. 12 at home. She was retired from the Cabell County Sherriff's Dept. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL STEVEN CONNER, 56, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 11 at home. Service has been postponed until a later time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BEULAH ANN DUTY COPLEY, 93 of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Homer Adkins, Millard Ooten and Mart Copley, died Aug. 14 at her daughter’s home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton. Burial in Duty Cemetery, Ragland, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the funeral home.
RANDALL LEE CROOKS, 62, of Ashland, brother of Kenny Crooks of Ashland, died Aug. 15 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Grandview Lake and Ray’s Wholesale. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial following in Dixon Cemetery. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
VICKIE LYNN DAMRON, 68 of Salt Rock died Aug. 14 in Paramount Assisted Living. She was a retired teacher for Lincoln County Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Pleasant View Baptist Church Branchland. W.Va. Burial will follow in Midkiff Cemetery Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. www.handleyfh.com.
ROXIE JANE FEESE, 96, of Barboursville died Aug. 14. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw Street, Barboursville, WV 25504.
ROGER LARRY FOE, 75, of Ironton, husband of Linda Popp Foe, died Aug. 13. He was a retired Millwright for Local 1031 and a former employee of Dayton Malleable Iron Company. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuenralhome.net
LARRY DENVER GRAHAM, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Wanda Graham, died Aug. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a graveside service at noon Aug. 17 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
REV. CARSON “BILL” GULLETT, 87, of Rush, Ky., widower of Amanda Lee McKinney Gullett, died Aug. 13 in Woodland Oaks Health Care Facility. Remembrance service at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Visitation one hour before service. Private burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Livestream and condolences at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
VALERIE LEIGH HALSTEAD, 64, of Huntington, mother of Travis and Ethan Redding, died Aug. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was formerly a legal secretary for the WV Attorney General. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and no services are planned. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NANCY HILL, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 12. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JUDITH A. JACKSON, 86, of Milton died Aug. 14 at home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV, 25701 or Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709.
ASHBY GREY LEACH, 76 of Huntington died Aug. 13 at home. He retired from the Woody Williams VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the funeral home. There will be a Celebration of Life reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Ceredo-Kenova American Legion 93.
ELMER BERNARD MAYNARD, 77 of Huntington died Aug. 9. He retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be private for the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
FREDDIE LEE MEALEY, 77, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Connie Simmons Mealey, died Aug. 15 at home. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 28 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
BONNIE JEAN MITCHELL, 72, of Huntington, wife of Joseph R Mitchell, died Aug. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Funeral procession will leave at noon. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRANDON WESLEY RIEDER, 36, of Ashville, Ala., formerly of Genoa, died Aug. 6 in Vincent East Medical Center. Private service will be held for the family. Arrangements are directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
MELVIN RICHARD ROBERTS, 67, of Hamlin, W.Va., father of Rikki Ashley of Scott Depot, W.Va., died Aug. 11. There will be a memorial gathering from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at The Nancy in Hamlin. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.
BRENDA WOOD SNYDER, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, mother of Anita Snyder, died Aug. 12 at home. A private family service will be held at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL ALLEN STATON, 73, of Ironton, husband of Sandra Staton, died Aug. 8 at home. He was a retired middle school teacher. Honoring his wishes there will be a celebration of life from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Ironton Moose Lodge, 1110 S. 3rd St. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
ROSA W. WOLFE, 89, of McAndrews, Ky., widow of George Wolfe, died Aug. 12. She was a retired teacher, principal, guidance counselor and was an adjunct professor at Pikeville College and Southern West Virginia Community College. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Entombment at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jim Williamson Scholarship Fund at UPike. www.rerogersfh.com.