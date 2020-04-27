The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JIMMIE LEE ALIFF, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 26. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
PHILLIP WAYNE BURTON, 75, of Culloden, husband of Alma Burton, died April 24 at home. He was a steelworker. There will be a private service at Culloden Cemetery and a public celebration of life at a later date. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com .
LESLIE CLARK JR., 56, of Willow Wood, Ohio, father of Leslie T. Clark of Willow Wood and Camron Clark of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 25 at home. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONNA MARIE COOPER, 65, of Colonial Heights, Va., formerly Lincoln County, daughter of Della Walls of West Hamlin, W.Va., died April 24. There will be no services, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
AMANDA NEELEY HALL, 79, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widow of Lloyd George Hall, died April 24 at home. There will be private services at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., and at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Floyd County Animal Shelter, 545 Sally Stephens Branch, Prestonsburg, KY 41653.
TERESA LYNN JORDAN, 57, of Summit, Ky., widow of Michael Keith Jordan Sr., died April 25. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Steen Funeral Homes, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOHN WILLIAM MINICHAN, 79, of Barboursville died April 25. There will be a private family service. Memorials may be made to Barboursville Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, 955 Main Street, Barboursville, WV 25504. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONNIE EUGENE MURPHY, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Melody Murphy, died April 26 at home. He retired from Atomic Distributing. There will be a private family celebration of his life. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SANDRA SUE SMITH FOUCH O’DELL, 78, of Wayne, widow of John Holley Fouch Jr. and John O’Dell, died April 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private graveside services will be held April 28 at the Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
CALVIN PHILLIPS, 86, of Huntington died April 27 in Heritage Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY EASTER POLLARD, 91, of Portsmouth, Ohio, died April 24 at home. At her request, there is no service or visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to SOMC Hospice. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
LOU PORTER, 86, of Branchland, W.Va., died April 25. Private family services April 28 at McGhee Handley Funeral Home; burial at Porter Hatfield Cemetery. www.handleyfh.com.
PATRICK LEE ROWAN, 66, of Mount Ulla, N.C., formerly of Huntington, husband of Linda Ybarrondo Rowan, died April 24 at home. He taught English at West Rowan High School, Mount Ulla, N.C. A memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, N.C., is serving the Rowan family. www.cavin-cook.com.
JAMES EDWARD STOWERS, 64, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Brenda Kay Stowers, died April 26. There will be a private family graveside service at Stowers Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARY ELOISE WAGNER, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Don Wagner, died April 25 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She retired as a private duty R.N. and also worked at local hospitals. A graveside service was held April 27 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TEWEY LEE WALL, 74, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died April 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A graveside service will be held at noon April 29 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens No visitation will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.