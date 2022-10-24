The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARILYN BURNS, 67 of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Harold Burns, died Oct. 23. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SHELIA CREASY, 71 of Huntington died Oct. 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
HAROLD L. CREMEANS, 72 of Barboursville died Oct. 22. Wallace Funeral Home is seeking the public’s assistance in locating family members of Mr. Cremeans. If you are a family member or know of any family member, please contact the funeral home at 304-736-3431 or by email at wallacebfh@frontier.com.
JOHN JAE DeTEMPLE, 68 of Huntington, husband of Cheryl DeTemple, died Oct. 11 at home. He was a Disc Jockey. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. He was a Disc Jockey. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CARL REED EDWARDS JR., 74 of Huntington died Oct. 21 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Ceredo Christian Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at Ceredo Christian Baptist Church. www.rollinsfh.com.
CLAYTON A. FABER, 77 of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Oct. 21 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation two hours prior to the funeral service Wednesday at the funeral home.
CONNIE RAY FARLEY, 68 of Huntington, wife of Adam Farley, died Oct. 23 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA FRILEY FIRTH, 74 of Ashland, widow of Colin Allan Firth, died Oct. 22. She retired from Mansbach. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and no service conducted. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LINDA LOU KERSHEY FREEMAN of Ironton died Oct. 20 in Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods, Ky. Funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Graveside service at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church, 304 South 5th Street, Ironton, 45638 or the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org.
MARGARET ANN PRATT KELLEY, 91 of South Point, Ohio, wife of Ralph R. Kelley, died Oct. 21. She was a teacher at Lombard School in Cincinnati and later she and her husband opened a pharmacy. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 25 at Highland Memorial Garden, South Point, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon's International, PO Box 123, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ANITA KAY KIPP, 59 of Huntington, mother of Aaron, Scott, and Shane Midkiff, died Oct.21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHEILA JEAN LYONS, 59 of Louisa, Ky., wife of Chester Lyons, died Oct. 21 in Norton Hospital, Louisville, Ky. Services will be private at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
SYLVIA JOHNSON McCALLISTER, 95 of Barboursville died Oct. 21 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 25 Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JEAN McKEE, 69 of Webbville, Ky., widow of Gene McKee, died Oct. 15 in Ashland Community Hospice. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 24 at Shady Grove Cemetery. Young Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
MOLLIE JANE McQUAID, 73, of Huntington died Oct. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RHONDA SUE BOND MULLINS, 59, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of Paul Mullins, died Oct. 21 Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She taught visually impaired children in the Ashland, Boyd County and Greenup School Systems. There will be a celebration of life at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Elks Lodge, 900 Carter Ave., Ashland. Contributions can be made to Community Hospice 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101 or to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 2167, Lexington, 40588. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES WEYBRECHT PEOPLES JR., 75 of Huntington, husband of Sharon Peoples, died Oct. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
LORA GAY PORTER, 65, of Branchland, W.Va., died Oct. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Eaves Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SHENA NICOLE ROSE, 35 of Huntington died Oct. 18. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is directing arrangements.
NANCY SCHNITZKER, 71 of Ashland, sister of William F. Schnitzker Jr. and Ellen Brown, both of Ashland, died Oct. 23. She retired from the Boyd County Public Library. Private entombment at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 2061, Ashland, KY 41105-2061; or to Kentucky Wildlife Association, PO Box 4115, Frankfort, KY 40604. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BARRY LEE SMITH JR. 54 of Ona, husband of Caryn Cary Smith, died Oct. 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a musician. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Friends gather after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
TIMMY LEE SMITH, 60 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 19 at home. Services will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARSHA ANN WILSON, 72, of Hedgesville, W.Va., formerly of Milton, died Oct. 24. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Oct. 28 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
CHARLES WALLACE WORKMAN, 77 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 22 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LEORA AVON YOAK, 91, of Oklahoma City, Okla., widow of Dr. Robert Walker Yoak, died Oct. 19 at home. Burial will be private in Oaklawn Cemetery, Huntington. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonmortuary.com