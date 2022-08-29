The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TRENTON ANDREW BAUMGARD, 22, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Destiny Smith, died Aug. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES EDWARD BLACK, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 28 at home. He was retired from Special Metals. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BEVERLY JUNE BOWMAN, 62, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died Aug. 28 in Concord Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wheelersburg. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA ANN CLARK, 72 of Ironton, widow of John A. Clark IV, died Aug. 28 in River Run Nursing Home, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. There will be no public service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ETHEL COMBS, 85 of Lavalette, widow of Roy Combs, died Aug. 21. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are being directed by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
BRANDI LEEANN DAVIS of Huntington, daughter of Rickie Wayne Gilkerson and Tina Prince, died Aug. 18. There will be no service. Arrangements are directed by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET KISH FADLEVICH, 97, of Ona died Aug. 24. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Milton Presbyterian Church. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
TAMMY MARIE HAMILTON, 59, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Randall Hamilton, died Aug. 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services. Arrangements are being directed by Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.
MAE INSCOE, 83 of Huntington, wife of Bobby Inscoe, died Aug. 26 at home. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Sept. 1 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Burial following in Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com
THOMAS A. MCGINNIS, 81, of Catlettsburg, KY, husband of Judy Rice McGinnis, died Aug. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from T. McGinnis Trucking Company. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at Faith Independent Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 30 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Faith Independent Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 764, Ashland, KY, 41105. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
STEVEN MILLHOUSE, 57 of Wheelersburg, Ohio, formerly of Lawrence County, Ohio, died Aug. 28 in Best Care, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio.
TIMOTHY SCOT OSBORNE, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Nichole Clary Osborne, died Aug. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
KENNETH LEE SIMS II, 52, of Huntington, husband of Alisha Russ Sims, died Aug. 28 at home. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
SHARON SUE CHAPMAN SOWARDS, 73, of Easview, Ky., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 26. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, Ky. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. Visitation is two hours before service at the funeral home. www.brownfuneral.com.
JERRY RANDALL STIDHAM, 75 of Ashland, husband of Dessy Stidham, died Aug. 28. He retired from Armco and was owner of Stidham’s Auto Body in Ashland. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being arranged by Steen Funeral Homes. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DELLA MAE WALLS, 95 of Hamlin, W.Va., mother of Patsy Johnson, died Aug. 17. No services are scheduled. Arrangements are being directed by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
ELIZABETH WEBB of Ironton, widow of Lloyd E. Webb, died Aug. 28 in King's Daughter's Medical Center. She had been a laborer at Allied Chemical. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 1 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
STEPHEN WHITT, 36 of Huntington died Aug. 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.