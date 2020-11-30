The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALTA MAE BALL, 96 of Huntington, widow of Joseph David Ball, died Nov. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements www.regerfh.com.
DEBORAH LYNN BARNETTE, 41, of Huntington, mother of Isaiah Facemyre, Mariah Facemyre and Alliyah Barnette, died Nov. 28 in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. Arrangements incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DANNY RAY CLARKSTON, 70, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Linda Carol Bartley Clarkston, died Nov. 26. He retired from the Canonsburg Water District and was an ordained minister, pastor of Huff Run Church, Grayson, Ky. There will be a private graveside service Dec. 2 at Bowling Cemetery. Service will be restricted to immediate family only. Donations are suggested to the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/clarkston-memorial-contributions. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JANET SUE YATES COBURN of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Robert Lowell Coburn Sr., died Nov. 27 at home. She retired as a cook in the Boyd County Public Schools. There will be a private graveside service Dec. 2 at Coburn Cemetery. Neal-Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
DR. ROBERT A. “BOB” CULP JR., 80, of Ona, died Nov. 28 at home. He retired form Ashland Oil as a chemist. A private funeral service for the family will be held this summer near Guntersville, Ala. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CONSTANCE "CONNIE" LORENE DAWSON, 93, of Barboursville, died Nov. 29. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Dec. 2 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
RONNIE ELLIS, 84, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Nov. 28. He was a member of Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at Bloomingdale Salem Baptist Church, Salt Rock. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va.
MICHAEL EDWARD FOWLER of Switzer, W.Va., died Nov. 27. Funeral service noon Dec. 2, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer; burial in Fowler Cemetery, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
TERESA ANN HOLCOMB GLEASON, 63, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 28. Due to current public health concerns, no services will be scheduled at this time. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is assisting her family with arrangements.
STEPHEN MACK JACOBSON, 84, of South Point, Ohio, died Nov. 30. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
EDWIN ALBERT KRAJECKI, 74, of Ashland, formerly Benton Harbor, Mich., husband of Melissa Luckey Krajecki, died Nov. 28 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He was head chef at Holiday Inn, Benton Harbor, and at Big Al’s Burgers and More, which he co-owned, and operated Little paw-Paws Bar and Grill, Coloma, Mich. There will be a private service Dec. 4 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
GOLDIE NAPPIE MANN, 62, of Chesapeake, Ohio, mother of Tressa Wiliams of Chesapeake, died Nov. 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LARRY E. MCCALLISTER, 77, of Barboursville, died Nov. 26, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Cabell County Deputy Sheriff. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 1, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY ETHEL HODGE MEADOWS of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., died Nov. 26. There will be a private service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fraziers Bottom, at the convenience of the family.
LOIS MORRIS, 92, of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born August 14, 1928, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Grace Altizer Adkins and Albert Adkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Morris. She retired from Owens-Illinois where she worked in the accounting department. She is survived by her daughters, Shelia Hauser and Sandra Morris of Barboursville; grandson Joshua Hauser; and great-granddaughters Joshalyn and Grayson. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
SHARRON JACK OWENS, 79, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Paul Owens, died Nov. 27 in Otterbein Nursing Home, Lebanon, Ohio. At her request, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a late date. Donations are suggested to Finley Chapel U.M. Church, PO Box 372, Proctorville, 45669. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DARRELL R. RILEY SR., 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Gloria Whitley Riley, died Nov. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Steel of West Virginia. Private family service will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with private burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BOBBY JOE SANSOM, 87, of Hamlin, W.Va., widower of Betty Jean Lambert Sansom, died Nov. 30. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 3, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
DEBORAH ANN SCOTT, 66, of Ironton, sister of John Ritter of Ironton, died Nov. 25 at home. She worked for Abbott Home Care of Coal Grove, Ohio. There are no services scheduled. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JERRY E. SHEFFIELD, 83 of Lavalette, husband of Sandy Sheffield, died Nov. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He is a retired United States Army Captain. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
KIMBERLY LUCILLE MOORE SMITH, 35, of Huntington, wife of Eric Glenn Smith, died Nov. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
RULE DENVER STEPP JR., 68, of Huntington died Nov. 28. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDNA HELEN THOMPSON, 82, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 28 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 2, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Private entombment will follow at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home with Rosary beginning at 11 a.m. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
MARY FRANCES PIGMAN WALKER, 86, of St. Albans, W.Va., died Nov. 26. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Cunningham Memorial Park upper mausoleum chapel, St. Albans. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, is in charge of arrangements.
SAMANTHA BETH WEATHERHOLT, 69, of Barboursville, died Nov.29 at home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
PHILLIP JEFFREY WOLF, 76, of Ashland, husband of Sharon Walker Wolf, died Nov. 39. He was a retired equipment operator from AEP. There will be private graveside services on Dec. 3 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.steenfuneralhome.com.