The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PATRICIA JEAN ANDERSON, 83, of Huntington, widow of Richard Anderson Sr., died July 25 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com
SHEILA KAY BARTRAM, 49, of Lavalette, daughter of Day Dick and Ray Bartram, died July 22. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon July 29, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services Wednesday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the funeral home to help with burial expenses. Due public health concerns, face masks and social distancing is required.
SANDRA GAIL BELCHER, 56, of Man, W.Va., widow of Terry Belcher, died July 254 at home. Funeral service 7 p.m. July 28 during visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later time. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
WALTER CULLEN CHESSER, 81, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mildred Chesser, died July 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
WALTER S. CLAYTON JR., 85, of Cannonsburg, Ky., widower of Judith Fultz Clayton, died July 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was an ironworker in Ashland. Private graveside service will be at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, with burial to follow. It will be available for viewing at the Steen Funeral Home website on July 30. Contributions are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BONNIE JEAN COLLINSWORTH, 74, of Ironton, niece of Helen Guthrie of Columbus, Ohio, died July 26. She was a retired school teacher from the Ironton City Schools. There will be a graveside service at noon July 29, at Woodland Cemetery, Section 11, Ironton. There will be a visitation at the cemetery from 11:15 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harvest for the Hungry, P.O. Box 153, Ironton, OH 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
KENNY E. COOK, 61, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died July 25. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. July 29, at Ray Cemetery, West Hamlin. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 28 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. www.handleyfh.com
MICHAEL DAMRON, 62, of Huntington died July 27 in Crystal Care Nursing Home, Coal Grove, Ohio. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JEFFREY MARK DAWSON, 71, of Huntington, husband of Suzanne Dawson, died July 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DENNIS RAY GEARLES, 60, of Red Jacket, W.Va., husband of Florann Ingersoll Daniels of Red Jacket, died July 25 at Thacker, W.Va. He was a former coal miner. Funeral service noon, July 30, at Faith Mission Church, McCarr, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery at Red Jacket. Visitation after 6 p.m. July 29 and 30 at the church. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com.
ROBERT EMMITT HARBOLT II, 90, of Tavares, Fla., formerly of Ironton, widower of Norma Jean Simmons Harbolt, died July 23. He was a retired CSX car man. Funeral service and Masonic Rites will be 1 p.m. July 30, at First Church of the Nazarene, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
ALICE LYNN MYNES JUSTICE, 65, of West Madison, W.Va., formerly of Gordon, W.Va., widow of Harley Steven Justice, died July 24 in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. She was a retired postmaster from the United States Postal Service. Funeral services at 3 p.m. July 29, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial in Danville (W.Va.) Memorial Park. Visitation for family and friends from 1 p.m. July 29 until service time. You are asked to observe the rules of social distancing and wearing a face mask to join the funeral procession to the cemetery in their vehicles. www.handleyfh.com.
MELANIE JOY LOPEZ, 3, daughter of Arturo Mendez and Cassandra Dixon of Norwalk, Ohio, died July 21. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. July 31 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Norwalk, Ohio; private burial at Cyrus Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. July 30 at Evans Funeral Home, Norwalk, Ohio. Those attending are asked to wear pink or a cheerful color. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
DALLAS LANDON LOVEJOY, 83 of Culloden, husband of Rose Ann Williams Lovejoy, died July 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from CSX as a surveyor. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 30 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington; burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Beacon of Hope/Seventh Day Adventist Church, 5804 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, WV 25705 or Beni Kedem Shrine, 100 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
PHYLLIS LYNN LOWE, of Chapmanville, W.Va., sister of Curtis Emmett Lowe Jr., died July 25. She worked for the Logan and Boone County Health Departments. Graveside service 11 a.m. July 29, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Donations are suggested to Dignity Hospice, Manila Church of Christ or a charity of your choice. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements.
TAYLOR MAYNARD, 97, of Wayne, widower of Mildred Maynard, died July 24 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He retired from Westinghouse. Private burial will take place at the Alvis Maynard Cemetery. Arrangements being handled by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
BETTY LOU MEADOWS, 88, of Ona, widow of Marion Lee Meadows, died July 26 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. July 29, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HUGH DAVID PAULEY, 84, of Woodstock, Ga., formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., died July 17. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 31, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. July 31 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ALICE ELLEN CHAMBERS PRICE, 74, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Jerry Garrett Price Sr., died July 26 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She was a teacher’s aide at West Chapmanville Grade School. Funeral service 2 pm. July 29 at First Church of Christ, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation after 6 p.m. July 28 at the church. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DARLENE PRICE, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Cecil William Price, died July 25 at home. She retired from the Kyger Creek Credit Union. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. July 29, at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Ohio mandates of social distancing and face covering will be followed. There will be no visitation. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DEVONNA SUE RUNYON, 70, of Wayne, wife of Lonnie Runyon, died July 21 at her residence. Memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist with expenses. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGE LEE SCHENEBERG, 70, of South Point, Ohio, father of Jimmy and Mickey Scheneberg of Huntington, died July 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was the owner and operator of Commercial Ceilings and Floors. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DOROTHY K. WISE of Milton, widow of Gary L. Wise, died July 18. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 30 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DANNIE R. YODER, 68, of Patriot, Ohio, husband of Amanda Hersberger Yoder, died July 26. Funeral service will be at home, 1147 Burnette Rd., Patriot, on July 29. Friends may call at the home anytime. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is assisting his family. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
PAUL E. YOUNG, 85, of Webbville, Ky., brother of Roberta Chandler of Grayson, Ky., and Peggy Y. Clark of Maysville, Ky., died July 23 at VA Hospice Care Center, Lexington, Ky. He was a retired elementary school teacher in the Lawrence County, Ky., school system. Graveside service 11 a.m. July 27 at Cherokee Community Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.