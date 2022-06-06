The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY JO ADKINS, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Philip Adkins, died June 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
CHARLES E. ADKINS, 77, of Beech Fork died June 3. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 8 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Cedar Cliff Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LYNWOOD “WOODY” ADKINS, 75, of Huntington died June 3. Funeral service will be at noon June 9 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NANCY CAROLYN ADKINS, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio died June 3. She retired from Kmart. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. June 7 at Highlawn Full Gospel Assembly Church, 2485 4th Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLETIS EMERY LEE BAILEY-TOLER, 50, of Taplin, W.Va., son of Linda Marie Bailey McQuithy of Taplin, with whom he resided, died June 2 at home. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and services will be private for family. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Arrangements have directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
GARY LEE BUNN, 88 of Huntington, husband of Diana Griffin Bunn, died June 5 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He was retired from the City of Huntington and the U.S. Army. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. June 9 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 8 at Beard Mortuary. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Wounded Warriors Project, Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
VIRGINIA CANADA, 76, of Varney, Ky., widow of Landon James Canada, died June 2 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 6 at Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial in Stewart Cemetery, Brushy, Ky. Visitation 6 p.m. June 4 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com
NANCY JEAN DeRAIMO GLENN, 71, of Milton, died June 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. In lieu flowers, and because of her years of dedication to serving the community and those in need, the family has set up a scholarship fund in her honor called The Nancy Jean Glenn Memorial Scholarship. According to her wishes there will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JAMES EDWARD MARCUM, 79, of Louisa, Ky., died June 5 at home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. June 10 at the Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa. Burial will follow in Marcum Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9 at the funeral home.
PAMELA ANN MULLINS, 52, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Jeffery Scott Mullins, died June 5. She was a financial secretary. Funeral service will be at noon June 11 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at the funeral home.
LORETTA ANN NICELY, 75, of Wayne died June 2. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting with arrangements for a private memorial. www.regerfh.com.
ANNETTA POLING of Weeki Wachee, Fla., wife of Jim Poling, died April 27. There will be a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. June 11 at New Covenant Pentecostal Church, Chesapeake, Ohio.
WILLIAM LEROY REDD, 71, of Huntington, husband of Marie Redd, died June 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. June 11 at First Baptist Church of Huntington. Visitation will be form 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio www.ehallfuneralhome.com
VIRGINIA GIBSON VANCE, 86, of Barboursville died June 5. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. June 8 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JULIA ELIZABETH WILKS, 73 of Huntington died May 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a retired clerk from the Public Library. Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Reger Funeral Home is handling the services for Mrs. Wilkes. Online condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
CHARLOTTE LUCILLE WILMINK, 93, of Huntington, widow of Robert C. Wilmink, died June 4 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 10 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Private burial. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMIE AILEEN WOJCIECHOWSKI, 41 of Accoville, W.Va., died June 5 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Honoring her family wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations to help with final expenses may be made at https://gofund.me/bb048e46 Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.