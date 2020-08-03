The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday at www.herald-dispatch.com
HARLAN ADKINS, 80, of Hamlin, W.Va., died July 31. At his request, there will be private family services at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM K. ADKINS, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Roberta Thornton Adkins, died Aug. 1, at home. He was a mason with Independent Brick and Block. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CEVA SUE McCOMAS BAKER, 75, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Sherman Baker Jr., died Aug. 2. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at McClarity Baptist Church, Branchland. Burial will follow in Sanders Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
PAMELA GALE BRYANT, 64, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 31 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Bellemead United Methodist Church, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Letart, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Social distancing and facial covering will be observed. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
EDDIE CUMMINGS JR., 63, of Sias, W.Va., husband of Angela Cummings, died July 30. He was owner of Cummings Drywall Company. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Adkins-Cummings Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the funeral home.
HELEN RAYE ELKINS, 85, of East Lynn, widow of Walter Elkins, died Aug. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 4, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Asbury Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
WILLIAM HENRY FERGUSON JR., 56, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Dorothy Ferguson, died Aug. 1 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARY JOAN GUE, 72, of Barboursville died Aug. 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 6, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
CAROLYN SUE HARVEY, 73, of Accoville, W.Va., wife of Larry Dean Harvey, died July 31 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon Aug. 4 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
HARRISON WOODROW HOBBS, 77 of Ona, died July 31 at home. He was owner of Barboursville Block Manufacturing and Barboursville Transfer. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, Aug. 4, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial contributions be made to https://fundraise.als.net/harryhobbs.
TEDDY JOE HOOSIER, 58, of Crown, W.Va., father of Casey Joe Hooser of Madison Creek, W.Va., Teddy Joe Hoosier II of Kistler, W.Va., and Vickie Martin of St. Albans, W.Va., died Aug. 1 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 6, at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; entombment at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
HELEN ANN JACKSON, 94, of Locust Grove, Va., died July 31 in Fredericksburg, Va. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Aug. 5, at Beard Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. www.beardmortuary.com.
CARL EDWARD KITTLE, 79, of Summit, Ky., husband of Jerri McGuire Kittle, died Aug. 2 at home. He was a retired union electrician with IBEW 369. Private family service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 6, Steen Funeral Home 14th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cannonsburg Trinity United Methodist Church or Community Hospice. The service will be livestreamed at the funeral home website www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOHN WILLIAM MAYFIELD, 84, of Huntington, died July 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked for NCR Corporation as a systems analyst designing systems/applications for early mainframe computers used in banks, hospitals and businesses. He was one of the early computer programmers, installing the first operative computer in Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio; burial following in Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Deering, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MU Big Green Scholarship Foundation, 1801 3rd Ave., Huntington, WV 25703. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY J. MAYNARD, 85, formerly of Wayne County, wife of John Maynard, died July 28 in Melbourne, Fla. Private family service and burial at Rome Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
AUDREY LEE TACKETT DERIFIELD ORMANDY, 91, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Charles Derifield and William Ormandy, died July 31. Funeral service will be 21 p.m. Aug. 5, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Derifield Cemetery, Clifford, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service.
ASA RAMEY, 77, of Huntington, died Aug. 2 in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Ramey Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
EMMA LUCILLE SKEENS, 88, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 2. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; burial in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns and state guidelines, gatherings are limited to 25 people with social distancing and wearing facial coverings. www.handleyfh.com.
DERWOOD LEE TAYLOR JR., 69, of Portsmouth, Ohio, father of Fancy Taylor, Kandi Lee Taylor and Mark Taylor, died July 28 at home. He had been an attendant at F.C. Daehler Mortuary. At family wishes, he will be cremated. Memorial donations can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Brown Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
PENNY LEIGH CANTERBURY TICKNOR, 57, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Terry Lee Ticknor, died July 30. There will be no services. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
EDITH MARIE ROBERTSON WATTS, 89, of Genoa, widow of Alpha Watts, died Aug. 1 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home.
PAUL E. YODER II, 50, of Henderson, W.Va., died Aug. 1. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 8, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. W.Va. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery, Henderson. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug 7 at the funeral home.