The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALPHA DELORAS ADKINS, 84, of Huntington died May 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. May 13 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BILLY EUGENE AKERS, 75, of Ironton, husband of Wilma Jean Abner Akers, died May 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Akers Contracting and Excavating. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 13 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 12 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangemens.
JANET BOGGS, 83, of Ironton, widow of Charles Edward Boggs Sr., died May 7 at home. He had worked at Hills Department Store. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 12, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BRENDA LEE BROWN, 54, of Ashland, daughter of Margaret Crum Brown, died May 7. She was owner of Brown Advertising Specialty Company. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. May 15 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park follows. Visitation will be two hours before service. Livestream available at www.steenfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to the Cameron Brown Go Fund Me account, or to Evangelistic Outreach.
AMANDA CLOTEEN YANG BUGG, 41, of Ashland, wife of Christopher Bugg, died May 8 in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Lexington, Ky. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 14 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM EDWARD BURDEN, 81, of Dayton, Tenn., died May 8 in Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton, Tenn. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
EDNA MAYNARD FAULKNER, 95, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of William F. Faulkner, died May 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD FREITAS, 72, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died May 9 at home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
DEBRA HARRIS-BOWYER, 58, of Huntington, wife of Alvin Bowyer, died May 7 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 12 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and livestreamed on it’s website www.lmbc.tv. Visitation will be from two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Faith Fund at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 W. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, WV, 25705. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARLENE DENICE “CRICKET” HUDSON of Huntington died May 8. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. May 12, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. She a businesswoman who loved her community and the children of the West End, creating “Cricket’s Kids” to be sure children would have a Christmas. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
FRIEDA IRENE JEFFERS, 85, of Lesage, mother of Vickey Henry, Donna Layne and Kenneth Edmonds, died May 8 in Heritage Center. She was a homemaker. Services will be private at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY JEAN MILLER, 83, of Huntington, widow of Richard K. Miller Sr., died May 8. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. May 12 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Mathis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
ROBERTA YOUNG MILLS, 66 of Huntington died May 7 in Adena Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. May 12 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will be in the Mills Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m.
CARL I. MULLINS, 85, of Ironton, husband of Phyllis Ann Gillam Mullins, died May 8 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Dayton Malleable Iron. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. May 12 at Pine Grove Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GARY ALVIN MULLINS, 74, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Joyce McCormick Mullins, died May 8 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was a retired electrician. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JEWEL GAY MARCUM PETTY, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Alton D. Golden, died May 6 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT FRANKLIN SMITH, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly Barboursville, died May 9 in Roseville, Mich. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JUDITH MARIE SMITH, 80, of Culloden, died May 10. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is in charge of arrangements.
MICHAEL S STEINBRECHER, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 9. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. May 12, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS SPIRAL TALBERT, 47, of Alum Creek, W.Va., died May 7. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.