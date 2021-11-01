The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JENNIFER ELAINE AKERS, 60, of Huntington died Oct. 31 at home. She retired from Atomic Distributing. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DONNA KNIGHT BOWMAN, 77 of Huntington, mother of Troy A. Knight, died Oct. 31. By Donna’s request there will be no visitation or funeral. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
CHARLES DAVID CHAPMAN, 90, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., widower of Elizabeth Fay Chapman, died Oct. 31. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RICHARD JAY COCHRAN JR., 58, of Ashland, husband of Mary Cochran, died Oct. 30. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Cochran Family Cemetery, Fallsburg, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the funeral home.
CLIFFORD CLINTON CREMEANS, 74, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Barbara Cremeans, died Oct. 30. He was a retired mechanic from A&A Transmission. A private family service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES EDWARD DAVIS, 95, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Eloise Davis, died Oct. 29. He retired from the Nickle Plant. Services will be private. Donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY MAY DEAN, 89, of Culloden died Oct. 31. There will be a private graveside service at her request. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.handleyfh.com
LORIE ANN GODARD GARD, 59, of Clovis, N.M., formerly of West Virginia, died Oct. 26. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 4 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com
DEBORAH LYNN JOHNSTON, 65, of Willow Wood, Ohio, wife of Herbert Gail Johnston, died Oct. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ray Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAIME MARTINEZ, 76, of Scottown, Ohio, widower of Annette Bryant Martinez, died Oct. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES ROBERT McCOMAS, 95, of Barboursville died Oct. 31. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
DIANA LYNN MOORE, 65, of Huntington died Oct. 29 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Mildred-Mitchell Bateman State Hospital. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRENDA GAIL NORRIS, 78, of South Point, Ohio, widow of James Edward Norris, died Nov. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a teacher at Fairland and South Point Schools. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.
LOWELL DAVID PLYMALE, 86 of Wayne died Oct. 29 in Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland in Ona. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. He was a retired millwright from Owens-Illinois. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Masks and social distancing will be required.
TRACY LEE ROMINE, 51, of Ironton, daughter of John Elis of Pedro, Ohio, died Oct. 29 at home. She was a transport driver for MediCab. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CAROL ANN RUNYON, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Leo Runyon, died Oct. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She worked for Route 60 Walmart. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LARRY DEAN SALMONS JR., 31, of Huntington died Oct. 27. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with expenses. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JESSICA ANNE SCHULLEK, 42, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BILLY LEROY SHAFER SR., 81, of Huntington, widower of Dorothy Jane Shafer, died Oct. 30 at home. He retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the White Chapel Mausoleum, White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHNNY RAY SHERMAN, 56, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Tina Sherman, died Oct. 29 at home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Slack and Wallace Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
HARRY DEAN SLATER, 87, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., widower of Elizabeth Slater, died Oct. 25 in Trinity Healthcare Services of Logan, W.Va. He owned and operated Mining Resisters, Cherry Tree, W.Va. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DOROTHY ROSE PHILLIPS STEELE of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Mallory, W.Va., died Oct. 29. She retired from Holmes Medical Center in Melbourne, as an Administrative Supervisor. Graveside service at noon Nov. 3 at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
MARY KATHRYN THOMPSON, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 31 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARK STEPHEN WILEY, 64, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Kathy Wiley, died Oct. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. A memorial gathering will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. The family recommends masks to be worn. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HERBERT WILLIAM WILLET, 57, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 31 at home. There will be no public service. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
HELEN D. WILLIAMS, 92, of Ironton, widow of Pastor George E. Williams, died Oct. 30 in Oakmont Manor Nursing Home, Ashland. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community of Christ Church, 310 Ellison St., Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SALLY CHILDERS WILLIS, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of James Willis, died Oct. 31 in Wyngate at Proctorville. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Foundation, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington, WV 25702. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LORETTA WORKMAN, 76, of McAndrews, Ky., widow of Marion Robert Block, died Oct. 30 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 in the funeral home chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.