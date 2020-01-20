The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT LESLIE BEAVERS, 81, formerly of Huntington, husband of Rosalie Beavers, died Jan. 10 in Sarasota, Fla., where he resided. He retired from his wallpaper business. There will be a Memorial Mass, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at Incarnation Church, Sarasota. The Good Earth Crematory, Bradenton, Fla., is assisting the family with arrangements.
DANNY JOE CHAPMAN, 31, of Louisa, Ky., son of Beth Borders and Danny Ray Chapman, died Jan. 18. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 22, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial following in Chapman Cemetery, Ulysses, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
CAROLYN MADDEN HORNER, 67, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, wife of James Horner, died Jan. 11 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 22, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM JENNINGS JARRELL, 87, of Kenova died Jan. 18. He retired from Ashland Oil. Flowers welcome or donations appreciated to the First Congregational Church of Ceredo, P.O. Box 1209, Ceredo, WV 25507. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m., Jan. 22, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with the funeral to follow at 7 p.m. www.rollinsfh.com.
KAREN ROBERTA KINNARD LUNSFORD, 72, of Salt Rock, died Jan. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 22, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Cabell Lincoln Gideons, PO Box 21, Ona, WV 25545, for the purchase of Bibles.
OTIS MAC MARTIN, 84, of Milton, died Jan. 18. He retired from Overnight Transportation/UPS. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 23, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 22 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BEVERLY JUSTINE MAYNARD, 56, of Scottown, Ohio, daughter of Howard and Elsie Dempsey of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Jan. 23, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOUELLEN LOUISE MILLER, 90, of Alum Creek, W.Va., widow of Jerry Robert Miller, died Jan. 19. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 23, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Cooper Cemetery, Alkol, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home.
TONJA MOORE, 48, of Huntington died Jan. 20. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
JANE E. NAPIER, 71, of Huntington, wife of Warren Napier, died Jan. 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 23, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA PERSINGER of Barboursville, died Jan. 19. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
CHRISTINE SCARBERRY, 74, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of Raymond Scarberry, died Jan. 20. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ERMA KATHRYN SPARKS, 87, of Ashland, Ky., widow of Thomas Sparks, died Jan. 14 at Hospice Care Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon, Jan. 18, at Miller Funeral Home; burial at Dixon Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
WALTER EDWARD WHITE, 83, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Jan. 18. Funeral service will be1 p.m. Jan. 24, Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Fairview Memory Gardens, Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.
GRAYSON "PAT" WILLIAMSON, 89, of New Haven, W.Va., died Jan. 19. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on January 22, at Anderson Funeral Home in New Haven. Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A gathering for family and friends will be at the New Haven Community Center following the services.