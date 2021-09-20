The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LOIS JIMETTE ATKINS, 71 of Huntington, died Sept. 18 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She retired from the Huntington Police Department, where she was Executive Secretary for the Chief of Police. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
DELORES ANN ASHWORTH, 78, of Huntington died Sept. 20 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandnkitchen.com
AGNES KAY CHAPMAN, 64, of Milton, died Sept. 19. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m.
Sept. 23 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEPHEN LEE CHAPMAN, 32, of Milton died Sept. 18. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial following in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Masks and social distance are required.
AUGUSTA JO DAVIS, 55, of Wayne, widow of James E. Davis, died Sept. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
JOYCE GAIL DEER, 71, of Ironton, wife of George Deer, died Sept. 17 in King’s Daughter Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
REBECCA ANN JEFFERS, 74, of Huntington, mother of Herman G Jeffers Jr., died Sept.15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was retired from the banking industry. Graveside funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be after 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THELMA LEFFINGWELL, 75 of Huntington died Sept.19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
AMOS EUGENE LeMASTER, 81 of Wayne, husband of Paula Jean LeMaster, died Sept. 19 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
MINNIE FAYE GILKERSON LOWE, 80, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Lloyd Lowe, died Sept. 18. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Lowe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at Young Funeral Home Chapel. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to a local food bank of tour choice.
WILLIAM MARTIN, 80 of Culloden, husband of Ada Martin, died Sept. 19. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
HERBERT MIDKIFF JR., 87, of Huntington, father of Herbert Junior Midkiff of Kenova, died Sept. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRADLEY TODD RAY, 35, of Ashland, son of Greg and Shelly Ray and Carol Compton, died Sept. 18. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service. Burial will be in the Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuenralhome.com.
ROY CLINTON RIFFE, 67, of Huntington, husband of Sherrie Cline Riffe, died Sept. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a former teacher for Cabell County Schools. A private inurnment will be in Davis Cemetery, Justice, W.Va., at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
GARY D. ROARK, 74, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept 18 at home. A private graveside service and will be at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Letart, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
LAWRENCE SCARBERRY JR. 85, of Ona, died Sept. 19 at home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Forest Memorial Park. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GERI SLY, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Glen Sly, died Spe.t 19 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RUTH CHRIST SULLIVAN, Ph.D., 97, of Huntington died Sept. 16. She co-founded the Autism Society of America, and founded Autism Services Center in Huntington. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Klingel-Carpenter Cremation and Funeral Services, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 6 p.m.
ERMA LAVON THOMPSON, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Judge Tommy Lee Thompson, died Sept. 18 at home. Services will be private. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www. ehallfuneralhome.com.
ADA MARIE TODD, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Bill Todd, died Sept. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. ehallfuneralhome.com.
LORA IRENE TRIMBOLI, 94, of Flatwoods, Ky., formerly of Huntington, widow of James Trimboli, died Sept. 16 at Trinity Station Retirement Community. She retired from 1st Bank of Ceredo. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA ANN VANCE, 79, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Sept. 17. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sept.23 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. Burial will be in the Farley-Vance Cemetery, West Hamlin. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com
BELVIA MARIE HUGHES CARPENTER WILEY, 92 of Keith, W.Va., died Sept. 19 in CAMC Memorial Hospital Charleston. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CARL EDWARD WILHELM, 82, of Huntington, husband of Barbara Plymale Wilhelm, died Sept. 15 at home. He was a construction superintendent. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Entombment will be in Miami Town Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. A second visitation and funeral will be at a later date in Harrison, Ohio. www.regerfh.com.