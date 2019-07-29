The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KRISSA DAWN CORNELL, 38, of Huntington, died July 24. No services are scheduled. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY GENE ENDICOTT, 68, of Huntington, father of Karry Davis, died July 27 at home. He was a retired carpenter. At his request, he will be cremated and there will be no services at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL FULLER, 80, of Huntington, died July 28 at home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon, Wednesday, St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. He retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs, and taught in the Wayne County School System. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV25701. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
GRANVILLE ROSCOE GIBSON, 96, of Ona, died July 27 in Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, in the mausoleum chapel at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.heckfuneralhome.com
BILL HAROLD HOOD, 58, of Addison, Ohio, husband of Brenda K. Fife Hood, died July 26. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
NELLA FAYE HOWARD, 70, of Garrett, Ky., wife of AC Howard, died July 28 in Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Rock Fork Bible Church, Garrett; burial in Chaffins Cemetery, Garrett. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday at the church. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is assisting her family. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
LONNIE SELDON JEFFERS, 74, of Huntington, brother of Val Jeffers and Doris Jeffers, died July 29 in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. He retired from housekeeping at the VA Medical Center. Services were private. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
KATHLEEN MARIE KINCAID, 48, of Huntington, died July 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a former cashier. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
MICHAEL R. LEGG, 82, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 27 at home. There will be a memorial service, 7 p.m. Thursday, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial in Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home.
JULIE ANN PINKERMAN, 82, of Barboursville, died July 28, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 12 noon, Thursday, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday.www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CARL ALFRED PRICHARD, 90, formerly of Huntington, widower of Helen Lee Prichard, died July 27 in Crown Cypress Assisted Living, Kingsport, Tenn. There will be a graveside service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Beard Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
LANIS RESTELLI, 88, of Ashland, mother of Sherry Adams, died July 28 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. There will be a graveside service, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Mansfield (Ohio) Cemetery, with visitation from 10 to noon, Wappner Funeral Home, Ontario, Ohio.
DARRELL MICHAEL STAFFORD, 52, of Hanover, W.Va., son of Darrell Stafford, died July 26 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Walker Cemetery, Hanover. Visitation will be two hours before service Tuesday at the funeral home.
MELVINA KAY SALMONS STEVENSON, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Shane Stevenson, died July 27,. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Miller (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA JUNE WILLIAMS TURNER, 68, of Huntington, wife of Art "Johnny" Turner, died July 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was editor of the Knott County News. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Hindman (Ky.) Funeral Service and from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.