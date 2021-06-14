The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY ANN ADKINS, 64, of Barboursville, mother of Jon Adkins, died June 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Prestera Center as a benefit specialist. No services are planned at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com .
KAY YVONNE SAUNDERS BARKER of Ashland, wife of John Paul Barker, died June 12. She was an elementary school teacher. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. There will be a memorial service at noon June 15 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA KAY BLANKENSHIP, 66, of Hanging Rock, Ohio, wife of Bob Blankenship, died June 12 in King's Daughter Medical Center. She worked for the Lawrence County Commissioners and the Child Support Enforcement Agency. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 16 at the Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ, 525 State Route 650, Ironton. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KAYLA NICOLE BLEDSOE, 27, of Winfield, W.Va., daughter of Mark and Tabatha Thompson Bledsoe of Greer, S.C., died June 12 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. June 17 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. June 17, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TERESA ANN BROWNING, 61, of Leland, N.C., formerly of Barboursville, died June 9 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was a Labor and Delivery nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 16 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be at The McCallister Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARK CRAGER, 50, of South Point, Ohio, son of Earl Ray Crager of South Point and Sharon Thornton of Ironton, died June 11 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 16 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15 at the funeral home. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
TERESA SUSAN EVANS, 57, of Huntington, wife of Joseph Evans, died June 11at home. She was a homemaker. Private family graveside services will be conducted June 17 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Friends and family may gather from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the backyard of her residence. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARGUERITE ELIZABETH FRANKLIN, 99, of Canton, Ga., formerly of Huntington, widow of Rev. Thurman Carter Franklin, died January 26 in Canton Nursing Center. She was a former saleswoman for Singer Sewing Machines and had an alteration business. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 19 at the Tenth Avenue Church of God. Inurnment will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NOAH GAMBILL, 86, of Ironton, widower of Lelia Ann McGhee Gambill, died June 13 at home. He retired from Amcast. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 18 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
GEORGE "PETE" HENDERSON, 82 formerly of Huntington, died June 11. Funeral details and obituary are available at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
ARBIE LEE JEFFERY, 84, of Branchland, W.Va., died June 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 16 at Four Mile Church of Christ, Branchland. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Four Mile Church of Christ, Branchland. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family.
ALFREDA MITCHELL, 93, of Huntington, died June 12 at Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was a retired head nurse of the Labor and Delivery floor at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 17 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.beardmortuary.com.
EVELYN CHRISTINE RITCH PERRY, 81, of Wayne, died June 12 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wayne. Private graveside services will be conducted at a later date at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is assisting the family with arrangements.
MARYBETH PYLES, 66, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died June 12 in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 17 at Faith Gospel Church, Gallipolis Ferry. Burial following in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CHRISTY MICHELLE ROSS, 41, of Wayne, daughter of Mark Jamie Ross and Lisa Ross, died June 12. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOHN CECIL SKEANS, 89, of Ashland, husband of Nadean Lawson Skeans, died June 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Armco Steel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to your favorite charity. In accordance with John’s wishes, there will not be a service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MYRTLE WILLIAMSON TAYLOR, 88, of Milton, widow of Samuel Ivan Taylor, died June 13 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. June 17 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Taylor Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
JAMES L. WALLER, 74, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Fort Gay, husband of Hazel Waller, died June 13. He retired from the Wayne County Board of Education and was a former owner of Giovanni's Pizza in Prichard. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. June 16 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15 at the funeral home.
JOSHUA LANDON WILLIAMSON, 13, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of John and Amy Williamson, died June 4. Services 2 p.m. June 13 at Evans Funeral Home. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 13 at the funeral home.