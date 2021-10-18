The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY JOY BLAKE, 94 of Ceredo, widow of Lawrence Ross Jr., and George Blake, died Oct. 16 at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DENNIE ALFORD CRISP SR., 89, of Ashland, husband of Nellie Sparks Crisp, died Oct. 17 in Community Hospice. He was owner of Crisp Service Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JERRY LEE HUMPHREY, 75, of Ironton, brother of Phyllis Christian of Lawrenceburg, Ind., died Oct. 16 in Kingsbrook Life Care Center, Ashland. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 20, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
EARL EDWARD KOSTER, 89, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of Patsy Koster, died Oct. 15 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation willbe one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
WILLIAM PAUL LAUDENBACH, 92, of Ashland, widower of Betty Laudenbach, died Oct. 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked in the printing industry. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Holy Family Catholic Church; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic School, 932 Winchester Ave., Ashland, 41101. Steen Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DEBRA LEIGH MARTIN, 67, of Ashland, wife of Stephen Martin, died Oct. 17 in Wurtland Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was a former supervisor at Ashland Federal Savings and Loan and a phlebotomist for the Red Cross. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 22 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com
MARTHA SUE MEEK, 75, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Dale Q. Meek, died Oct. 16 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at First Baptist Church of Louisa; visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Gideon’s International. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is in charge of arrangements.
MARGARET PAULINE MOORE, 99, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Mifflin D. Moore, died Oct. 17 in Holzer Senior Care. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
LONNIE NAPIER, 89, of Ona, widower of Erma Martin Napier, died Oct. 16 at home. He retired from INCO. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JOHNNIE PANCAKE, 74, of Ironton, widower of Pamela Estes Pancake, died Oct. 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at Sugar Creek Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
REBECCA LEE PERRY, 40, of Dunlow, daughter of Esta Lee Caldwell Perry, died Oct. 16 in Three Rivers Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel Wayne. Burial will follow in Jim Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation from 10 a.m. Tuesday until service time at the funeral home.
OKEY MILTON PORTER, 88, of Forest Hills, Ky., formerly of Radnor, widower of Barbara Sue Staton Porter, died Oct. 14. He retired from the West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General office as a Sergeant Major and Training Officer. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Forest Hills Baptist Church; burial in Mountain View memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
VERNON LEE ROBERTSON SR., 72, of Fort Gay, widower of Athelene Williamson Robertson, died Oct. 16. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Rush Branch Church; burial following in Jim Robertson Cemetery. Visitation from 6 p.m. Oct. 18 until service time at the church. Arrangements directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
GOLDIE MILDRED ROSS, 97, of Huntington, widow of Beldom A. Ross, died Oct.17 in Paramount Senior Living. She was a former pharmacist assistant and cake decorator. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DANA MORRIS RYDER JR., 45 of Ona, husband of Amy Dawn Thompson Ryder, died Oct. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a Cabell County school bus driver and owner of Ryder’s Knives. He was most recently featured on The History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” Season 8 and Episode 24. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Burial with Firefighter Honors will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. The family requests those in attendance to please follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask. Services will be livestreamed on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary website, Facebook and YouTube pages. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DREMA SUE SEXTON, 85 of Huntington, widow of James Sexton, died Oct. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a former teacher at Kiwanis Day Care Center. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Spring Hill Cemetery. www.beardmortuary.com.
WALTER SMITH, 83 of Ona, husband of Kimberly Nichols Smith, died Oct. 16 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JOSEPH CARROLL WADDELL, 74, of Huntington, husband of Vinnette Waddell, died Oct. 16 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Little Victories, or your favorite charity.
PHYLLIS GAIL ROWE WASHBURN, 68, of Ironton, widow of Gary Glendon Washburn, died Oct. 15 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was a manager for Speedway. There will be private graveside services at a later date. No visitation is scheduled. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DARRELL HOLLIS WHITE, 85, of Milton, husband of Katheryn White, died Oct. 16. He retired from Owens-Illinois. Private funeral services will be at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GURLAND VESTER "G.V." WILLIAMSON, formerly of Dunlow, died Oct. 5 in Vancouver, Wash. Penttilas Chapel by the Sea, Long Beach, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.
HAROLD ROBERT WILSON, 82, of Huntington, died Oct. 17. He retired from AK Steel. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.