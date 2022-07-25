The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NORA ANN ALLEN, 85, of Crossville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, widow of William Allen, died July 22 in Tennessee. She was a retired operator with C&P Telephone. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 28 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA ANN BOSTER, 91, of Milton died July 24. Services will be 10 a.m. July 28 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
MARSHA LYNN BROWN, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 20 in King's Daughter's Medical Center. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 27 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MICHAEL JAMES CONLEY, 51, of Ashland, father of Aiden, Kayleigh and Rebecca, died July 8. He worked at King’s Daughters Medical Center in the environmental services department. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. July 27 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Friends gather two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, a savings fund has been established for his children through PNC Bank, c/o Jennifer Shea, 1000 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BILLY LEE DeVORE, 50, of Huntington, brother of Robert Taylor, died July 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He formerly worked for Woodmere Memorial Park. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and no service scheduled. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DR. JASON BENJAMIN “JAKE” FLICK, 47, of Hurricane, W.Va., died July 22. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. July 29 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Friends may gather one hour before service at the funeral home.
GLEN GRAY, 61, of Louisa, Ky., father of Andre Gray and Nicholas Jackson Rice, died July 23 in Three Rivers Medical Center. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
MICHAEL EDWARD HOWARD, 71, of South Point, Ohio, died July 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. July 30 at the Burlington 37 Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
T. CARROLL JUSTICE, 83, of Huntington died July 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He founded Justice Glass and Supply in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Huntington YMCA Foundation, Inc., 935 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701-9926, memo, Carroll Justice Memorial Fund. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 27 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. The family requests that masks be worn at the funeral home.
HOPE LEEANN MARKHAM-GARRETT, 41 of Huntington died July 22. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
FRANK D. MAYNARD, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio.
LUCILLE McCOY, 90, of Ranger, W.Va., died July 24. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 28 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., Burial will be in the Sanders Cemetery, Ranger. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
ORVILLE MCFANN JR., 97, of Ironton, widower of Effie Gillispie McFann, died July 22 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC. He was a retired agent/manager for Western Southern Insurance Company. Arrangements are incomplete, although a graveside service is scheduled in the near future. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL DAVID McGUIRE, 56, of Ironton, father of Eric McGuire of Ironton and Shane McGuire of Flatwoods, Ky., died July 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 28 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Buckhorn Cemetery, Decatur, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral homewww.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WILLIAM M. MEADOWS, 83 of Huntington, widower of Nancy Miller Meadows, died July 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a former Art Teacher. Funeral service will 10 a.m. July 28 Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Ky. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 27 at Beard Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Huntington Museum of Art or Hospice of Huntington.
BETTY ELLEN MILLS, 83, of Huntington, widow of Ezekiel Mills, died July 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She had worked in housekeeping at Marshall University. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. July 28 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation after 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
SUSAN ELAINE MURPHY, 80, of Huntington, wife of Everett Frank Murphy, died July 22 at home. She was an environmental services supervisor with Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 29 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
GLEN RAY NAPIER, 63, of Ranger, W.Va., husband of Jacqueline Lynn Keyser Napier, died July 21 in Mon Health Center, Morgantown, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 26 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with final expenses.
KAREN ELAINE NEU, 69, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Chris Miller, died July 25 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
OKEY THOMAS NEWSOME, 62, of Morgantown, W.Va., father of Christy Newsome Starcher, died July 10. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
SHARON LYNN PRICHARD, 72 of Barboursville, wife of Eddie Prichard, died July 23 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. July 27at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial following in the Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JACKIE L. SCITES, 75 of Wayne died July 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. July 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Robertson-Cyrus Cemetery, Fort Gay. He was the owner/operator of Wayne Lumber Company. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 26 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
OTIS F. SHEFFIELD, 87, of Huntington died July 24. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. Home-going service will be 1 p.m. July 29 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements.
TIMOTHY RAY SMITH, 62, of Huntington, widower of Tina Renee Smith, died July 24 at home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. July 27 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Lavalette. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MICHAEL LEE STAFFORD, 66, of Logan, W.Va., husband of Sharon Soler Stafford, died April 13. Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JACKIE DALE STEWART, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 25. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
EILEEN SWEENEY, 95, of Barboursville, died July 23. Private services will be conducted July 27. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JUDY LYNN THOMPSON, 71, of Genoa, wife of Larry David Thompson Sr., died July 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. July 27 at Thompson-Caynor Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour prior to graveside services at the cemetery. Arrangements are being directed by Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.