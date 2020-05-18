The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN JACK BAKER, 86, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Shelly Baker, died May 17 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. May 21, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ELLA MAE CARTER, 88, of Milton, died May 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. May 19, White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
REV. RALPH EUGENE CAZAD, 90, of Barboursville, died May 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private services will be conducted at 11 a.m. May 19, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. He was a former pastor and member of Twelvepole Valley Baptist Church, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington, WV 25702. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TEDDY CORDIAL, 86, of Banner, Ky., husband of Lorene Jarrell Cordial, died May 12 at home. Private family service May 15 at Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; buruail in Conn Cemetery, Dana, Ky.
MICHAEL ALLEN ELLIS, 39, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 15. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
JAMES HENRY ERVIN, 58, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 17 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE KESTEL, 90, of Dema, Ky., widower of Mary H. Kestel, died May 14 in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. Private family service at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in R.T. Slone Cemetery, Dema. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
SHARON ANN KINCAID, 70, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 16 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. May 20 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; graveside service to follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Ssocial distancing and face mask guidelines will be followed.
ANNETTE TRUMAN KING, 83, of Kite, Ky., widow of Ollie James King, died May 14 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. May 21, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Kline Cemetery, Kite, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 10 p.m. April 20 at the funeral home. Social distancing is encouraged. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
LINDA BOWMAN LAYNE, 79, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Keith Layne, died May 17. She was a homemaker. Private graveside service will be at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KIMBERLY ANN LEGRAND, 45, of Huntington, mother of Drenda, Brian and Justin, died May 15. She worked for Goodwill Services. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
PATRICIA BLANTON LEMASTER, 58, of River, Ky., widow of David Alan LeMaster, died May 11. No service is scheduled. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
AUBURN NEIL LUSK, 80, of Milton, died May 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Private family services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 20, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DEBORAH LYNN MCMILLIAN, "Debbie," 61 of South Point, Ohio, wife of Jack McMillian, died May 15 at home. She was a caregiver and homemaker. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. May 20, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SARAH MARGARET MOLLETTE, 80, of Paintsville, Ky., mother of Jason and James Mollette and Vivian Dale, all of Paintsville and Robin Fairchild of Flat Gap, Ky., died May 10 in PBH. Graveside service 11 a.m. May 14, Fairchild Cemetery, Flat Gap, Ky. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
AMY MARIE NAGLE, 62, of Huntington, mother of Lauren Schultz, died May 15 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOSH RATCLIFF, 31, of Fort Gay, husband Keisha Ratcliff, died May 16. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 21, Webb Community Church; burial in Webb Cemetery. Visitation after 5 p.m. May 19 at church until service time. Donations to Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., are suggested in lieu of flowers, to help with funeral expenses.
BETTY LOU SIGMON LANDERS SHAMBLIN RAY, 85, of Basking Ridge, N.J., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., died May 3 in Morristown Medical Center. She retired from Thomas Memorial Hospital. At her request, a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a future date due to the current pandemic. Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home in Basking Ridge, N.J., will be handling the arrangements for the memorial service at a later date. www.gcfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Service for FLORENCE SHORT, 62, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Curtis Short will be 2 p.m. May 19, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DIANNA LYNN SMITH, 63, of Barboursville died May 15. She was a realtor with Debi Reynolds, Realty Exchange. Visitation will be May 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Due to the current health concerns, the family requests that you please respect social distancing during visitation. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
OPAL STALEY, 91, formerly of Wayne County, W.Va., died May 15 in Westerville, Ohio at her daughter’s home. She retired from the Wayne County School system as a cook at Buffalo Elementary School. In lieu of flowers, please honor her by providing for a family in need or by donating to Hospice Care at National Church Residences Foundation,National Church Residences, 2335 North Bank Dr., Columbus, OH 43220-5499. A graveside service, with masks and social distancing, will be held at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington, on May 20 at 1:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville Ohio, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. www.morelandfuneralhome.com