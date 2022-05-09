The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EULANDA BLANCHE BRANHAM, 96, of Fort Gay, widow of Millard Branham, died May 8. She was a retired Cosmetology School instructor. Graveside service at 11 a.m. May 14 at Wellman Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at the cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
HUBERT CASTLE JR., 90 of Fort Gay, widower of Marybelle Christian Castle, died May 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service at 8 p.m. May 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. There will be a private burial in the Osburn-Bartram Cemetery, Fort Gay. He retired as a Chief Engineer with the Ohio River Company. Visitation after 6 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
IMOGENE VIRGINIA DAILEY, 96, of Milton died May 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 12 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Balls Gap / Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DENVER LEE EDMUNDS, 63, of Milton, husband of Marilyn Edmunds, died May 6. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 11 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior the funeral service. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Dry Ridge Road, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MICHAEL LEE FORBUSH, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 6. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 13 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial following at the Forbush Family Farm. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 12 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the OSU Extension, Lawrence County 4-H Endowment. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES DOUGLAS GILKERSON II, 53, of Lavalette, husband of Sherry Dillon Gilkerson, died May 8 at home. He was a member of Carpenter’s Local #439. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 12 at Morris Funeral Chapel, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JUDY J. JENKINS, 80, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Russell Jenkins, died May 8 in Ayden Healthcare, Jackson, Ohio. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. May 10 at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JOYCE EVELYNA MAHONE, 85, of Huntington, widow of Jack Delane Mahone, died May 9 in Heritage Center. She retired from Owens-Illinois as an inspector. A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT MICHAEL McCORMICK, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Vickie McCormick, died May 7 at home. Service will be at 2 p.m. May 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ALVIN LEE McQUAID, 82 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Talmadge Poff McQuaid, died May 8. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. May 11 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ORVILLE EUGENE SIZEMORE, 88 of Barboursville died May 7. He was a retired Meter Reader with West Virginia American Water Company. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 12 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RANDALL JOE STEVENS, 75, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Darlene Docken Stevens, died May 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was the retired owner of Oasis Tanning in Ashland. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Entombment at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 13 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS LEE STEVENS, 70, of Branchland, W.Va., companion of Robin Stevens, died May 6. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 11 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Watson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
THOMAS DALE THORNBURGH JR., formerly of Huntington, husband of Etta Thornburgh, died May 8. A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. May 14 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel, 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962. www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
MARTHA ANN WHITT, 84, of Lesage died May 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. May 11 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.