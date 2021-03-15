The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BEVERLY JEAN ALBRIGHT, 66, of Barboursville, daughter of Jean Blankenship, died March 13. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 17 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in the Claude Adkins Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JANET FAYE BENTLEY, 79, of Huntington, wife of Larry Bentley, died March 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. March 17 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial following in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral chapel. www.regerfh.com.
BILLY JOE BURGESS, 82 of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Clariece Ann Burgess, died March 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m., March 17 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. Burial will follow the service in Yatesville (Ky.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS A. DAILEY, 76, of Miller, Ohio, died March 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired meat cutter from Kroger. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. March 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to VFW Post 6878, 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville, Ohio 45669. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND DWIGHT DAVIS, 75, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Patsy Howard Davis, died March 13 in the Hospice Care Center. He taught Industrial Technology in Boyd County schools. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. March 16 at Bowling Cemetery, Boyd County. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
EDWARD MONOE DOWDY, 54, of Logan, W.Va., died March 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. At this time, cremation will take place and a graveside service announced at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NATHAN “ERIC” FERRIS, 56, of Scottown, Ohio, died March 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. March 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DREAMA LADONNA HOGGE, 71, of Lesage, wife of Lewis Hogge, died March 14 at home. She was a retired Cosmetologist. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUTH ELLEN HOLBROOK, 81, of Clothier, W.Va., died March 12. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 18 at Spruce Laurel Church with visitation one hour before service. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
DEBRA SUE LAMBE, 66, of Huntington, daughter of Betty and Allen Carter of Lesage, died March 14. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. March 17 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, followed by burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before services.www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
NANCY LEE LOCHER, 66 of Huntington, wife of Jack Locher, died March 13 at home. She was a Federal employee working in Child Development. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
JANICE ROSE NAPIER, 67, of Wayne died March 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. March 16 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will be in the Rowe Family Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday.
RONNIE DALE NORMAN of Branchland, W.Va., died March 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. March 16 at Norman Family Cemetery, Branchland. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.handleyfh.com.
GREGORY ALAN QUALLS SR., 68, of Ashland, companion of Theresa Ferguson of Ashland, died March 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked in Citrus County, Florida, in the weed control division and worked in Qualls and Sons Heating and Air Conditioning. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 17 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial to be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. Service will be livestreamed at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MARY “SUE” ROBINSON, 76, of Hanging Rock, Ohio, widow of John Robinson, died March 11 at home. She was a business owner and tax preparer for Jackson Hewitt. Graveside service will be noon March 20 at Hanging Rock Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SUSAN ADELE RUGH, 63, of Huntington died March 12 at home. She was a caregiver for Prestera. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and a memorial service will be conducted at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LINDA LOU RAWLINS SANDERS, 78, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of David “Bud” Sanders, died March 13 at home. She was a retired LPN from King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 19 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MORRIS GLEN SHEETS, 80, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Virginia Kathryn Sheets, died March 12 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 16 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 404 E. Huron Street, Jackson, Ohio 45640.
NORA ELOISE SMITH, 63, of Huntington, mother of Stephanie Smith, Hobert Smith Jr., and Jason Smith, died March 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at noon March 18 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CAROL JEAN McCLOUD THOMAS, 80, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Danny Thomas, died March 13 at home. She retired from Logan Bank and Trust Company. Services will be private at Highland Memory Gardens. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements.
DANNY E. VANSCOY, 65, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 12 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Memorial service at 1 p.m. March 15 at Pleasant View Church, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.