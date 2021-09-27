The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RAY M. ADKINS, 59 of Huntington, husband of Carrie Lynne Adkins, died Sept. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
BASIL ASBURY, 92, of Huntington died Sept. 26 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an electrical mechanic for Miller Battery and Electric. Private family services were held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MARY LORRAYNE BLACK, 74, of Huntington died Sept. 27. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller, Ohio, Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM FRANKLIN BLAKE, 80, of Milton died Sept. 25. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at Bicker Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JERRY LEE BROOKS, 61, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Vivian Harper Brooks, died Sept. 25 in Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice House. He was a self-employed appliance repairman. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Oct. 1. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SUSAN EILEEN BRYANT, 55, of Willow Wood, Ohio, wife of Lonzo Bryant Jr., died Sept. 27 at home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HARVEY DAVID BYRD 78, of Huntington, husband of Sheila Bowen Byrd, died Sept. 26, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. He was a salesman for Frito-Lay. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DANIEL V. CHAPMAN, 54, died Aug. 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born on November 3, 1966. At this time, Ferrell-Chamber Funeral Home in Huntington is trying to locate Mr. Chapman's family. Any information would be greatly appreciated. The funeral home may be contacted at 304-522-7777 or at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
KATHY KAY HARRIS CHRISTIAN of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 23 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Private family burial in Golden Oaks Cemetery, Ashland. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHRISTOPHER COOPER, 54, of Barboursville, brother of Catherine Swann of Chesapeake, Ohio, Mary Sowards of Barboursville and Jane Anne Cooper of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 21. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATSY ASBURY CYRUS, 79, of Wayne died Sept. 25. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Burwell Cyrus Cemetery, Wayne. There will be no visitation. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LOVADA DAY, 52, of Dunlow, wife of Charles Day Jr., died Sept. 25 in Three Rivers Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will be in the Blankenship-Day Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.
HENRIETTA GANNON, 89, of Ironton, wife of Frank Gannon, died Sept. 26 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 30 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will follow in Junior Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DANIEL DALE HOFMEISTER, 49, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Holly Tilley, died Sept. 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo Chapel. Burial will follow in Newman-Hatten Cemetery. He was a truck driver for Ashland Specialty Company. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
BARBARA KAY HOLLAND, 74, of Huntington, wife of Michael S. Holland, died Sept. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She worked formerly for Marshall University. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Oct. 2 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SISTER ROSE McBREEN CSJ, 104, of Wheeling died Sept. 25 in St. Joseph in Wheeling. Sister ministered at Corpus Christi and Blessed Martin Grade Schools, St. Joseph Academy, and Central Catholic High School in Wheeling; Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg; Fairmont Catholic High School; and St. Joseph High School in Huntington. Due to continued pandemic restrictions, the vigil service will be available via Zoom on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. Those interested in attending, please email Rose Mathes at rmathes@csjoseph.org. The funeral liturgy will be livestreamed on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. A link for the livestream is available at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com .
CATHY LYNN FRYE PRIDEMORE, 59, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Ray Pridemore Jr., died Sept. 22 at her parent’s home. She was a homemaker. At her request, there will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements.
MARSHA SUE RIGGS, 76, of Kenova, sister of Bernard Riggs, died Sept. 26. She retired from Tri-State Airport. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Center. www.rollinsfh.com.
RICHARD LEE SAUNDERS, 55, of Chesapeake, W.Va., died Sept. 18. There will be a memorial service at noon at Oct. 4 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Chesapeake, W.Va. www.AffordableCremationsofWV.com Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston, W.Va.
PATRICIA HAGER SELBEE, 82, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of Lucian Franklin Selbee, died Sept. 25 at home. She was a retired registered nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ETHELENE STUMBO, 68 of Dunlow, wife of Ronnie Stumbo, died Sept. 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at Turkey Creek United Baptist Church, Wilsondale. Burial will follow in Twin Oaks Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
PHYLLIS JEAN TERRY, 81, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Sept. 24. There will be a private family graveside service at Monroe Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
EDDIE ALBERT TURNER JR., 49, of Sarah Ann, W.Va., died Sept. 23 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at noon Oct. 1 at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at the funeral home.
JACOB DANIEL WILSON, 47, of Huntington died Sept. 24 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SANDRA JEAN WOODS, 75, of Huntington, wife of Russell Woods, died Sept. 25 There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KATHRYN EILEEN YERKEY, 73, of Huntington died Sept. 24. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at later date.