The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY ANN AMERSON, 71, of Huntington died Sept. 21 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY LEE CAREY, 65, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 21. Arrangements pending at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES DAVID EDMONDS, 59, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., husband of Laura Jean Edmonds, died Sept. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He worked at Conveyor Manufacturing and Supply Inc. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 29, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY ALICE LEWIS HECK of Ona, widow of Frank Leslie Heck Jr., died Sept. 25. Graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BARBARA HICKMAN, 60, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Jim Duke of Cullman, Ala., died Sept. 14. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Kimbler Cemetery, Flat Gap, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
ANITA KAY MAYNARD, 84, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a teacher at South Point. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
HUDSON NAPIER, 88, of Genoa, widower of Wanda Napier, died Sept. 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Ballard’s Farm Sausage in Wayne. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Justice Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at the funeral home.
JUDITH LEE SANSOM, 75 of Griffithsville, W.Va., widow of Richard Sansom of Logan, W.Va., died Sept. 23. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 28 at Shining Light United Baptist Church, 664 Crawley Creek Rd., Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
MARY GERLACH SPENCER of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 23 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
RICHARD KENT STEINER II of Huntington, husband of Rose Cole Steiner, died Sept. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Beard Mortuary is directing arrangements.
HENRY GARLAND STEVENSON, 75, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Kay Bowman, died Sept. 25 at home. He worked at INCO and retired from running Scottown Pizza. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the funeral home www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JONATHAN NOAH THACKER, 48, of Del Ray Beach, Fla., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Joe and Phyllis Thacker, died Sept. 23. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL RAY WILEY, 44, of Huntington died Sept. 21. There will be a memorial gathering 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DENNIE FRANKLIN WILSON, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Carolyn Wilson, died Sept. 26 at home. There will be a celebration of life a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROSEMARY ANN WOOD, 73, of Ironton, wife of Donald Lee Wood, died Sept. 25 in Ashland Community Hospice Center. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church, Coal Grove, Ohio. Private burial. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.