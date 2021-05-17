The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DON HEARLD ADAMS, 78, of Harts, W.Va., husband of Linda Adams, died May 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired foreman from Elkay Mining. Funeral service at noon May 18 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
PAUL DENVER BAILEY JR., 80, of Huntington, husband of Melody Bailey, died May 15 at home. He was the owner of Bailey Stone and Marble. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 19 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BONNIE KAY BROUGHTON, 71 of Ashland, widow of Bill Broughton, died May 16. She retired from Diversicare Nursing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boyd County little league. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. May 19 at Dixon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 18 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DALLAS E. BROZIK, 71 of Huntington, husband of Doris Brozik, died May 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
REBECKAH DAMRON, 22, of Huntington died May. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SAMUEL I B DINGESS, 68, of Huntington died May 11. He was owner of AA Tree Co. Arrangements are incomplete at Beard Mortuary, Huntington.
MARTHA “BARTY” FERGUSON, 64, of Huntington, wife of Greg Ferguson, died May 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. May 22 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BETTY L. KARNES EDMONDS of Milton, widow of Kelson "Pete" Edmonds, died May 15, 2021. At her request, a graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. May 19 at Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BILLY HATFIELD, 61, of Ben Creek, W.Va., husband of Teresa Baisden Hatfield, died May 14 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a coal miner and heavy equipment operator, retired from M&H Trucking. At his request, cremation will take place and no service will be conducted. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
KENNETH RAY HINKLE SR., 97, of Lesage died May 16. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 21 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FRED ULYSSES LAMB JR., 61, of Ironton, died April 12 in The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Graveside services at noon May 18 at the Kentucky State Veterans Cemetery. Procession will depart Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, at 11 a.m. escorted by the Patriot Guard Riders.
CONCETTINA “CONNIE” SORBILLI, 96 of Huntington, died May 14 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A private graveside service will be held by the family in Spring Hill Cemetery. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
CLAUDE STEPHENS, 79, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Wayne, died May 15 in the Jordan Center, Louisa. He was a former employee of Pilgrim Glass. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 18 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Adkins Cemetery at East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
COLLEEN JOHNSON TAYLOR of Hurricane died May 14. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 21 at Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is assisting the family with arrangements.
CORENA THOMPSON, 83, Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Robert Joseph Thompson, died May 15 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 19 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Burial following in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distance are to be followed. www.willisfuneralhome.com
LAURA KAY TRIPLETT, 43, of Branchland, daughter of Dianna Kay Osredkar, died May 9. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
HANNAH ELIZABETH WALKER, 30, of Milton died April 30. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. May 20 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOYCE ANN STAPLETON WEBB, 81, of Ironton, widow of Vance Webb, died May 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon May 20 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CLARENCE WILLIAMS JR., 84, of South Point, Ohio, died May 15. He retired from the CSX Huntington Shops. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 19 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
NATALEE KAYE WOOD, 39, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.