The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHIRLEY EDWARD “BARNEY” BARNETT, 81, of Barboursville, died Feb. 15. At his request, there will be no visitation or service. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DALE CHATTERTON, 57, of Huntington, husband of Tina Hensley Chatterton, died Feb. 15 Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a dispatcher manager for Kentucky Electric Power. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Feb.19, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow at Hensley Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BETTY LOU DILLON, 81, of Clemons, N.C., widow of Earl Ruben Dillon, died Feb. 15. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Feb. 19, Fairview Memory Gardens. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RICHARD EVANS, 87 of Dunlow, husband of Catherine Evans, died Feb. 14 in Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 18, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow at Queens Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
ALMA DYER FRASHER, 91, of Lavalette, W.Va., widow of Frank Frasher, died Feb. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 19, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. She was a schoolteacher in Wayne County. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home.
RONALD LEWIS HARVEY, 73, of Ironton, brother of Joe Harvey of Fishers, Ind., died Feb. 14. He retired from Bob Evans Restaurant in Ashland. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 20, Central Christian Church, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church food pantry. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BERNARD RAY HIGHTOWER, 81, of Salt Rock died Feb. 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb.20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at funeral home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MINNIE A. LUCAS, 62 of South Point, Ohio, widow of Darrell Lucas, died Feb. 16. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with funeral services following at 8 p.m. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CONNIE MAE MEADOWS, 71, of Huntington died Feb. 17 in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. There will be a graveside service at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LOIS JEAN LITTLE PAYNE, 77, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., formerly Pomeroy, Ohio, died Feb. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 18, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
PATRICIA SUE RAMEY, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Lyle Ramey, died Feb. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Feb. 20, at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.