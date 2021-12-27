The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ALICE VICTORIA ADKINS, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Lonnie Adkins, died Dec. 26 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GRETCHEN ROTH ALLEN, 77, of Ashland, widow of Douglas Mickey Allen, died Dec. 24. She was a retired teacher from Holy Family Catholic School. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Holy family Catholic Church, Ashland; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church.
PHYLLIS JEAN BENTLEY of Louisa, Ky., widow of Charles Gordon Bentley, died Dec. 26. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial in the Bentley Family Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home.
BRENDA KAY WOOD CHAPMAN, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Carl Chapman, died Dec. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JULIE MAE HORSLEY COLLINS, 71, of Ironton, widow of John Wesley Collins, died Dec. 23 in Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 31 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Junior Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
NICHOLAS PHILLIP DINIACO, 80, of Huntington, died Dec. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was the retired owner of Phillip Diniaco and Sons Contractors. Services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Little Victories Animal Shelter or Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
HERSCHELL LARRY ESTEP, 75, of Ashton, W.Va., husband of Lottie Estep, died Dec. 26 at home. He retired from FAMCO as a heavy machine operator. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec.30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GEORGIA MAE GEBHARDT, 81, of Glenwood, widow of Ronald Frank Sam Gebhardt, dieD DEC. 25 St. Mary’s Medical Center. She worked in adult family care. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES ALBERT JOHNSON, 73, of Huntington, died Dec. 21. He was a truck driver. Services will be held at noon Dec. 29 at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Burial will be in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service.
PATSY CAROL JONES, 83, of Huntington, wife of Dale Jones, died Dec. 26 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Dec. 29 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice of Huntington
ROBERT "BOBBY" DAVID KENNEDY, 71, of Huntington, died Dec. 26. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at the Abbey of Remembrance at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.
DEBRA GAIL LETT, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Joseph Lett, died Dec. 24 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
Service for SHERRY LYNN LEWIS, 68, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widow of Robert Lewis, will be 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
JAMES HAROLD MANNON of Barboursville died Dec. 24. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HENRY FLOYD “PETE” MAYNARD, 86 of Lavalette, died Dec. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home.
DELORIS JEAN MERRITT, 82, of Barboursville died Dec. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Eplin Cemetery, East Lynn. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DR. JOSEPH MAYO NELSON, 84, of Huntington, husband of Lelah Ann Cutright Nelson, died Dec. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired Oral Surgeon. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARCELLUS R. REDD, 51, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 26. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELAINE L. ANDERSON REED, 81, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Justin Lee Reed, died Dec. 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will be in Bald Knob Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Jan. 3. wwww.phillipsfuenralhome.net
MARILYN SUE SMITH STIGLER, formerly of Coal Grove, Ohio, mother of Kristen Swain of New Albany, Ohio and Lesley Carrico of Anchorage, Ky., died Dec. 25 in Smith Mill Health Campus, New Albany. She was a retired AEP secretary. Service will be private. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
SHARON KAY TEMPLETON, 74, of Glenwood died Dec. 26 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Pisgah Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
SHARON FAY TOMBLIN, 58, of Wayne died Dec. 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
BEATRICE ADKINS WOOTEN, 92, of Huntington died Dec. 25. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Dec. 30 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Adkins Family Cemetery, Green Valley Road, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.