The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TIMOTHY BRENT ADKINS, 57, of Branchland, W.Va., died Aug. 15. There will be no services; inurnment will be at Curry Chapel Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Koontz Funeral Home.
ROGER DALE BLACK, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Barbara Black, died Aug. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN ANTHONY BLACK, 62, of Milton died Aug. 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 20 Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the funeral home.
ROSEMARY RIFFLE BLAIN, 73, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Aug. 15 at Pleasant Valley Hospital. Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Apple Grove Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home.
CHARLES L. BRUMFIELD, 78, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Nancy Burnette Brumfield, died Aug. 16 at home. He was a retired concrete truck driver and a farmer. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 20, at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
RICKEY G. CHAPMAN, 64, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Milton, husband of Kim Walters Chapman, died Aug. 15. He retired from the WV Department of Highways and was an employee of Moses Auto Mall, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 19, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DR. FRANCISCO ARCIGAL CONSTANTINO, 81, of Barboursville, died Aug. 14. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES HUEY CURRY, 84, of Huntington, husband of Janice L. Tomblin Curry, died Aug. 15 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He worked for Harvey Hubbell-Ensign Electric. Funeral service 11 a.m. Aug. 18, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Curry–Farley Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
MILFORD LEE DAVIDSON, 81, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 17 at home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
EUGENE W. DUNLAP, 91, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug 15. Private funeral service will be 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial following in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Public visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home.
DOUGLAS WAYNE FISCHER JR., 46, of Huntington, husband of Darla Jo Isaac Fischer, died Aug. 11 at home. He was a Psychologist working for the State of West Virginia. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JANET L. FORTNER, 86, of Stollings, W.Va., mother of Rebecca Workman and Charles Fortner Jr., of Logan, W.Va., died Aug. 16 in Trinity Healthcare of Logan. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 19, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16 at the funeral home.
CAROLYN LOUISE GIBSON, 58, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Jerry Gibson, died Aug. 16, in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.slackandwallace.com.
ELIZABETH DELORES GUNDY, 83, of Huntington, widow of Jess Willard Gundy, died Aug. 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at White Chapel Memorial Park Mausoleum, Barboursville. Beard Mortuary is assisting her family with arrangements. www.beardmortuary.com.
CHARLES HALE, 83, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Linda Hale, died Aug. 14. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com
JAMES MIKE HINES of Plantation, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 12. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at T.M Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, Florida, with livestreaming at 11:15 a.m. at www.tmralph.com. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Florida Hospice.
HELEN LOUISE BOOTEN HUNTER, 99, of Wayne, widow of Edgar Allen Hunter, died Aug. 16, in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. She formerly worked as a dressmaker for Huntington Manufacturing Co. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 19, at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
EVA LEE YEAGER KINGERY, 88, of Huntington, widow of Robert Kingery, died Aug. 12 at her residence. She was retired from Owen-Illinois. Celebration of Life will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Central Freewill Baptist Church. Donations can be made to the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BARBARA SUE KIRK, 73, of Hardy, Ky., widow of Christopher Kirk, died Aug. 14 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was a homemaker. No service is planned at her request. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BRENDA LEIGH LAMBERT, 64, of Branchland, W.Va., mother of Christopher Shawn Adkins of South Port, Fla., and Jason Michael Lambert of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 14. At her request, there are no services Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
LINDA JO McSWEENEY, 72, of Wayne, died Aug. 14. She retired from Special Metals, formerly Huntington Alloys. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Facial covering guidelines and social distancing will be observed.
DONNA LYNN MOUNTS, 53, of Johnson City, Tenn., wife of Barry Michael Mounts, died Aug. 15 in Johnson City Medical Center. She was a nurse and Nurse Practitioner. Funeral service 2 p.m. Aug. 19, Parsley Bottom Freewill Baptist Church, Lenore, W.Va.; burial in Ooten Cemtery. Visitation one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church building fund, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Rd., Bluff City, TN 37618. www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
ROBIN JUNE NICHOLS, 62, of Crown City, Ohio, died Aug. 16 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired RN from St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 19, 2020, at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Entombment will follow. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntington or Ironton City Missions. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DEBRA RUTT, 59, of Ironton, died Aug. 16 in King's Daughter's Medical Center. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
FRANCIS CLAYTON SMITH, 83, of Huntington, widower of Bettie Smith, died Aug. 15 at home. He was a retired Machinist from the C&O Railroad. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and no services are planned at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ETHEL WEBB, 87, of Ironton, widow of Leo Webb, died Aug. 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 18, at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WILLIAM ALONZO WELCH, 95 of Huntington, died Aug. 14 in Abbyshire Place, Gallipolis, Ohio. He was a retired Assistant Superintendent of Huntington Sewage Treatment Plant. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GILBERT MASON WISE, 92, of Huntington, died Aug. 14 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Reger Funeral Home to assist with the funeral. www.regerfh.com.