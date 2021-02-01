The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HELEN CATHERINE MOODY ANABARAONYE, 56, of Huntington, mother of Kristona Renee Clayborn and Charles Moody Jr., died Jan. 22. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service.
LOUIS BRADFORD BELCHER, 77, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Ruth Ann Belcher, died Jan. 29 in CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 3, Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville; burial in Forest lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
WILLIAM “ALAN” BLAKELY, 59, of Huntington died Jan. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was employed at R.D. Developers. Private services. Arrangements by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
JUAN JACQUES BRYANT, 53, of Huntington, son of James Winfield and Jacquita Virginia Bryant Reynolds, died Jan. 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHARON CATHERINE LOUISE VARNEY CRISLIP, 65 of Huntington, died Jan. 30. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb.5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
PAMELA MAE CRUM, 64, of Branchland, W.Va., died Jan. 30. She was retired teacher from Lincoln County. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 3, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in the Crum Family Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JOHN E. DAMRON JR., 76, of Lexington, Ky., formerly Belfry, Ky., husband of Lahoma Smith Damron, died Jan. 28 at home. He retired from the railroad industry. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 1, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry; burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Gideons International or Parkway Baptist Church, Lexington or McVeigh Baptist Church, Belfry. www.rerogersfh.com.
ELDER WILLIS DARRELL DAMRON, 90 of Prichard, widower of Mary Catherine Damron, died Jan. 31 at home. Funeral service will be noon Feb. 5 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Sam Damron Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Face masks and social distancing are required.
CALLIE DENT, 78, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Thomas Dent, died Jan. 31 at home. She was a retired Logan County Board of Education secretary. Graveside service 2 p.m. Feb. 3, David Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES T. EARLE III, 51, of Turtle Creek, Ky., husband of Amy Salmons Earle, died Jan. 30 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a Greyhound Bus driver Funeral service at noon Feb. 3, Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in the family cemetery at Turkey Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m Feb. 2 at the church. www.rerogersfh.com. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
DOUGLAS RAY ELLIS, 77, of Milton died Jan. 30 at home. Visitation will be held 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with funeral service at 6 p.m. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH LEE FRAZIER, 90, of Kenova died Jan. 31 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Rollins Funeral Home. He was a retired Ceredo Police Chief and a retired Millwright from Local 1519. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks will be required. www.rollinsfh.com.
SHIRLEY SUE FUNDERBURK, 78, of Huntington, widow of James Funderburk, died Jan. 27 in Heritage Center. She was a social worker with the Huntington City Mission. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family.www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PATRICIA TRACI GRUBB, 49, of Huntington died Jan. 31 at home. A celebration of life service will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA LEE WEBB HALLEY of Barboursville, widow of James A. Halley, died Jan. 31 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a homemaker, Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PAULINA CHRISTINE KINNEY HAMILTON, 64, of Ashland, mother of Shavonna Kinney-Johnson, died Jan. 26. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LANCE AARON HANEY, 50, of Ironton, died Jan. 30 at home at Lawco Lake. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zoar Baptist Church Youth Group, attn: Pastor Jeremy Dillon,1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, OH 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com
RICHARD DWAYNE JIMISON, 59, of Barboursville died Jan. 31. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with service following. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KAREN SUE ARTHUR JOHNSON, 58 of Huntington, wife of Roy Johnson, died Jan. 30 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com .
KATHY LYNN JOHNSON, 55, of Canada, Ky., wife of Russell Whitaker, died Jan. 28 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Private visitation from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Public graveside service at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at Elswick Family Center, Canada, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
MICHAEL KEITH KIFER of Ashland, died Jan. 28. He worked at Ashland Oil as an operator and shift foreman. There will be a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel with service following.
EDWARD PARSONS, 87, of Milton died Jan. 30. Services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT LEE RICE, 48, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Jennifer Rice, died Jan. 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARTHA P. SANDERS, 87, of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Ray Sanders, died Jan. 25 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing is required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
REV. LEO SKAGGS, 93, of Huntington, died Jan. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tri-State Bible College. The funeral service will be livestreamedat www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory
LEOTA FAY SKEENS, 73, of Wayne, mother of Tonya Michelle Skeens of Huntington, died Jan. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was formerly a supervisor at East Lynn Lake Campground. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 4, Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church; burial following in Mills Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service. Masks and social distancing are required. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGE EDWARD SMITH, 95, of Sidney, Ky., widower of Mary Magdeline Smith, died Jan. 29 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 3, Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church, Sidney; burial in Cochran Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry. www.rerogersfh.com.
RICHARD G. TENCH JR., 66, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 30 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Main Street Baptist Church, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial following in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
WANDA LEE DEAN THOMPSON, 79, of Fort Gay, wife of John Cecil Thompson, died Jan. 30 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required.
CHARLES DALE TOMBLIN, 52, of East Lynn, widower of Melissa Stamper-Tomblin, died Jan. 31 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. By his request, there will be no services. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
HELEN I. WRIGHT, 87 of Louisa, Ky., widow of Leland C. Wright, died Jan. 31. She was a retired machine operator from Capital Manufacturing. Graveside service will be noon Feb. 3 at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield, Ohio. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is in charge of arrangements.