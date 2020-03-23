The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JASON RAY BEAIR, 40, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Nora VanMeter and Ray Beair, died March 21. Funeral service will be noon March 25, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home or www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-jason-beair
DALLAS LEON BELL, 78, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Betty Bell, died March 22. A private family service will be 1 p.m. March 25, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will be in the Bell Cemetery, Griffithsville, W.Va.
CLYDE RAYMOND CRAWFORD, 93, of Barboursville, widower of Alta Clary Crawford died March 22. A family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. March 25, White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
JACK HAMMOND, 86, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Linda Hammond, died March 22. He retired from CSX Railroad. Services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
HAGER HOLLEY, 87, of Barboursville formerly Huntington, died March 22 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Airstech. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. March 26, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shriners Transportation Fund, 1104 3rd Ave., Huntington or Crossroads Baptist Church Missionary Fund,875 Norway Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Due to the current public health concerns, you may view services at the Chapman’s Mortuary & Crematory Facebook page. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLENE E. HEINZ, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Brian Heinz, died March 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
GEORGE THOMAS JUSTICE, 60, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., died March 19 at home. Graveside services will be conducted noon March 25, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GARY PAT MANNON, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Harriette Mannon, died March 22 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. He retired from RCI as a correctional officer. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT NOEL MURDOCK, 69, of Lavalette, husband of Julie Paletta Murdock, died March 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was part-owner of Highlawn Pharmacy and was owner of Access and Mobility Products, which later became 101 Mobility. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.pancan.org. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT SEXTON, 66, of South Point, Ohio, died March 21 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
CHARLES DAVID THOMAS, 86, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Duddie J. Thomas died March 22. He was a retired real estate broker. Private family service March 26, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial in Highland Memorial Gardens. www.slackandwallace.co