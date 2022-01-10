The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRANK ADKINS JR., 74, of Logan, W.Va., formerly of Neibert, W.Va., husband of Atholine “Genny” Adkin, died Jan. 7 in Trinity Healthcare of Logan. He worked as a coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
NOAH ADKINS, 58 of Wayne, husband of Peggy Adkins, died Jan. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Morris Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home
BEVERLY JEAN BECKNER, 68, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Jan. 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at College Hill Church, 165 Wood School Rd., Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
CHEHALIS BURKE, 90 of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Herbert Burke, died Jan. 7 in Good Sheppard Nursing Home, Phelps, Ky. She had been a cook at the Varney Grade School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
JIMMY CLARK, 69, of Huntington died Jan. 10. Arrangements are incomplete with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
PAULINE LAYNE CLINE, 85 of Baisden, W.Va., died Jan. 7 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Rex Cline Cemetery, Baisden. Visitation one hour before service.
DONALD RAYMOND COCHRAN JR. 47, of Patriot, Ohio, died Jan. 8 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Aid Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARL EMMET GLOVER, 69, of Milton died Jan. 8. A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RICKY ALLEN HALE, 65, of Clermont, Fla., died Dec. 27 in JFK Medical Center, Atlantis, Fla. He was a drywall installer. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES LARRY HALL, 77, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 9 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in New Lone Oak Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
DOROTHY REED HARDY, 92, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Paul Hardy, died Jan. 10 at home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ERBY HENDRICKS JR., 85, of Barboursville died Jan. 9 in Arbors at Gallipolis, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MAUDIE SUE ”TUDDY” KERMANS, 78 of Wayne, wife of George Kermans, died Jan. 9 at home. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
PHYLLIS ANN LOCEY of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 10. Arrangements are incomplete with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
RANDY LEE NELSON, 68, of Salt Rock died Jan. 8. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Gideons International. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SHARON KAY BOYLE PAYNE, 79, of Ashland, wife of Gerald Payne, died Jan. 7 at home. She worked in the accounting department of Armco Steel. Memorial service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Cannonsburg Trinity United Methodist Church, 11620 Midland Trail Rd., Ashland 41002. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
FRED FANNIN PRESTON, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Tonya Richardson Preston, died Jan. 6 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was lead lab technician for Vision Works, Ashland. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Woodland Cemetery; procession leaves Phillips Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
NORMAN LEE TAYLOR, 55, of Huntington, husband of Kimberly Welch Taylor, died Jan. 6 in Kentucky. He was a former manager with Taylor Iron and Metal. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Taylor Family Cemetery, Overby Road, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
TERRY LEE THOMAS, 58, of Logan, W.Va., died Jan. 7. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at 20 Whitman Community Church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the funeral service. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
VIRGINIA MAUDELL WI LLIAMS THOMPSON, 94, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 8. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID KENDELL VINSON, 69, of Huntington, died Jan. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an electrician with the IBEW Louisville, KY. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
STEPHEN EVANS WILLIS, 74, of Huntington, widower of Janice Willis, died JAN. 5 IN The Wyngate Senior Living. He was a retired social worker with the Department of Health and Human Resources. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILLIAM LOUIS WILSON, 75, of Pedro, Ohio, died Dec. 22 in SOMC Hospice Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. He had been an engineer in the telecommunication and information technology industries. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Pine Grove Cemetery, County Road 26, Ironton. Donations are suggested to Symmes Valley Veterans, c/o Tim Carpenter, 3473 Co Rd 6, Kitts Hill, OH 45645 or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, c/o Father David Huffman, 905 S 5th St., Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.