The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM "BUD" BRUMFIELD, 74, of Rawl, W.Va., husband of Carol Brumfield, died Oct. 9 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 13, Neeley Branch United Baptist Church, Marrowbone Creek, W.Va.; burial in Newsome Ridge Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va. Visitation after 4 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements www.rerogersfh.com.
JAMIE COX CORBIN, 52, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Kenny Corbin, died Oct. 11 at home. She was a former nurse aide for Jo-Lin/Harbor Heath Care Center, Ironton. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 15, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Vernon Furnace Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DWIGHT G. LISICKI, 75, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Mary Frazier Lisicki, died Oct. 7. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 15, Four Mile Log Church, Branchland, W.Va.; burial in Willy Wiley Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation after 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the church. www.handleyfh.com. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, is in charge of arrangements
DR. CHARLES ELFORD MCKAY III, 68, of Nashville, formerly Huntington, died Aug. 29. He was a medical oncologist/hematologist in Nashville, Tenn. At Dr. McKay’s request, a private family memorial service was held in Stanford Chapel of First Presbyterian Church followed by interment in the First Presbyterian Sullivan Gardens and Columbarium. Memorial contributions may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke or Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue.
ERMA MAYBELLE MESSINGER, 98, of Huntington, widow of Claude Hampton Messinger, died Oct. 11 at the Woodlands Retirement Community. She was a Registered Nurse and co-operated WTSF-TV in Ashland. Services will be held 2 p.m. Oct. 14, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JAMES THOMAS MORELAND, 84, of Barboursville, died Oct. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a State Farm Insurance Agent. Services will be livestreamed from Reger Funeral Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14. There will be no visitation or in person service. www.regerfh.com.
AMY LYNN MOUNT, 51, of Huntington, mother of Tanya McGinnis, died Oct. 11, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a nurse at CMAC Memorial. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL D. POWERS, 89, of Huntington, died Oct. 11, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He worked in the grocery business for Northern Paper Company. Private family service will be held. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Baptist Church, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARLA ANN PRICE, 53, of Huntington, mother of Daniel Price Jr. and Corey Price, died Oct. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 14, Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova; visitation one hour before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
BETTY JANE REED, 93, of Barboursville, wife of James Reed, died Oct. 9 at the Village at Riverview. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 14, Reger Funeral Chapel. Entombment in Woodmere Memorial Park. She was a homemaker. Visitation one hour before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN DAVID SAVAGE, 77, of Ashland, husband of Linda Day Savege, died Oct. 9. He retired from the United States Post Office. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 13, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA L SUMNER, 84, of Hurricane, W.Va., widow of Okey Sumner Sr., died Oct. 9. Private graveside services will be held. Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane is in charge of arrangements.
NANCY E. QUEEN UNROE, 84, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Emerson E. Unroe, died Oct. 8 in Logan (Ohio) Care and Rehab. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
EVELYN HOUCK WHEELER, 91, of Ashland, widow of Ray Wheeler, died Oct. 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service 1 p.m. Oct. 14, Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD LEE WILLET, 52, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 11 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. No public services. Private burial in Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, in charge of arrangements.
ALAN O. WILLIAMSON, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Journell Williamson, died Oct. 8 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEVEN WOLFORD, 41, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Oct. 6. A gathering of friends and family noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
CARL LEE WRAY, 72, of Crown City, Ohio, life partner of Rosesmay Stielper of Crown City, died Oct. 11 at home. He was a self-employed business owner. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 13, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.