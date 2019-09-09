The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY MARGARET ADKINS, 91, of Prichard, widow of Phillip Edward Adkins, died Sept. 9 at home. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
PAULINE ADKINS, 81, of Milton, died Sept. 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 12, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
RONALD EUGENE BOWMAN, 52, passed away Sunday September 8, 2019 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He is survived by his wife, Hilda Bowman. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
JAMES A. BUMGARNER, 82, of Roanoke, VA., formerly of Pecks Mill, W.Va., husband of Jo Ann Bumgarner, died Aug. 15. He was a retired truck driver. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Brentwood Baptist Church 3912 Plantation Road Roanoke, VA 24012, or Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019, or Carriage Hill Retirement Center 1203 Roundtree Drive Bedford, VA 24523. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sept. 14, Victory Freewill Baptist Church,t Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
ROBERT LEWIS COX II, 47, of Huntington, died Sept. 8. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SHARON DEER, 72, of Ironton, wife of Robert Deer, died Sept. 7. Funeral service 1 p.m., Sept. 11, O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
RICHARD JAY DOSS, 77, of Fort Gay, husband of Judy Ratcliff Doss, died Sept. 8. He was a retired welder from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 12, Oak Grove Church; burial in Doss Cemetery. Visitation after 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting the family.
TERRY E. FARREN SR., 72, of South Point, Ohio, father of Terry E. Farren Jr. and Vicky Farren-Fitzpatrick, died Sept. 6. He was a retired tugboat captain for the Ohio River Company. A celebration of life will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sept.12 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JOHNNY LEE FOLLOWAY, 39, of Wayne, died Sept. 7. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home; burial at Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
ORTHA MAE LOWE, 85 of Belfry, Ky., died Sept. 8 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 12, R.E Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Lowe Family Cemetery, Big Branch, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11, at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
DANA NICOLE MEADOWS, 33, of Huntington, wife of Michael Meadows, died Sept. 2 at home. Visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
DONALD LEE MILLS JR., 62, of Huntington, died Sept. 2, in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He retired from the West Virginia Rehabilitation Center, Institute, W.Va., where he taught Disabled Driving. Services 1 p.m., Sept. 14, Beard Mortuary. Visitation after noon at the funeral home.
RODNEY ZOE MULLINS, 56, of Ironton, husband of Mary Beth Clare Mullins, died Sept. 7. He was an IT manager at Citizens Bank in Paintsville, Ky. Funeral Mass 1 p.m., Sept. 11, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com
JERRY NORMAN RUTHERFORD, 81, of Middleburg, Fla., formerly of Huntington, husband, died Aug. 27 in Kindred Hospital, Cove Springs, Fla. He was an equipment installer for AT&T. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Sept. 12, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Joan Rutherford. Visitation from noon until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CONNIE JEAN SCARBERRY, 72, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 7. Service 1 p.m. Sept. 12, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home.
MAYNARD SPACEK, 79, of Huntington, died Sept. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KEITH VERNON STEWART, 75, of Langley, Ky., died Sept. 7 at Highlands ARH Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Davidson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
KIMBERLY ANN STRUNK, 42, of Ironton, daughter of Stephen and Connie Jarvis Strunk, died Sept. 5 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, to help with funeral expenses.
GARY T. WORKMAN, 60, of Huntington, husband of Bonnie Workman, died Sept. 7 in Heritage Center. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.