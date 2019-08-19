The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROGER ADKINS, 76, of Huntington, husband of Katie Mills Adkins, died August 18, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired foreman for McNeil Fence Co. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
JERRY LEE ASHWORTH, 72, of Ashton, W.Va., husband of Heidi Ashworth, died August 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from law enforcement. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LESTER ALLEN BARNETT, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, father of Leslie, Kelly and Kristen, died, August 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Walmart. Funeral services 1 p.m. Thursday Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Gideons International.
EMMA GRACE BECKETT, infant daughter of Sean and Bethany Bias Beckett of Barboursville, died August 14. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN JACK COOK, 83 of Crown City, Ohio, widower of Elizabeth Ava Cook, died August 16. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES HOWARD DELONG JR., 63, of Gallipolis, Oiho, husband of Della DeLong, died August 18 at home. He worked as a TPW at Gallipolis Developmental Center and was a self-employed dog groomer. No services are scheduled. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
CLARA WILKES EARL, 87, of Huntington, widow of Donald Earl Sr., died August 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a former employee of Owens-Illinois. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the 7th Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
EUGENE CHARLES HINES, 101, of Huntington, widower of Anne Margaret Rogers Hines, died August 11 in St Mary’s Medical Center. He was the owner of The Powder Puff, located in the Arcade Building, in downtown Huntington. There will be a final breakfast for remembering Charlie at 9:30 a.m. on September 22 at Bob Evans Restaurant downtown. He donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University, and that memorial will be 7 p.m. on March 19, 2020, at St Mary’s Medical Center Covenant Chapel. Donations made to the memory of Charlie can be sent to the Highlawn Presbyterian Food Pantry, 2814 Collis Ave., Huntington, WV 25702. Donations will be used to feed the homeless at the City Mission.
RODGER LEE McCOY, 58, of Mason, W.Va., died August 16 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral service was 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 18 at the funeral home.
SISTER M. ANTONIO (MARION) RENEAU, SAC a member of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, died August 18, at the age of 89 at St. Mary's Convent Infirmary in Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, at 10 a.m. on the First Floor East Wing in the foyer outside the Main Chapel at St. Mary’s Medical Center. The Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Medical Center Chapel. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. www.regerfh.com.
HELEN SCHMALSTIG, 91, of Greensboro, N.C., formerly of South Point, Ohio, widow of James Edward McGirr and Paul Schmalstig, died August 19 in Beacon Place, Greensboro. She was a beautician and also worked at GM Motors, Dayton, Ohio. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MIKE TRIMBOLI JR., 91, of Seminole, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widower of Josie “JoAnn” Trimboli, died August 16 in Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Fla. He was the owner of Bradley’s Produce. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
KEITH BERNARD TURNER, 53 of Huntington, died August 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.