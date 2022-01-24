The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLOTTE MAE GARRED ALDRIDGE, 90, of Lesage, widow of James Nighbert Aldridge Sr. died Jan. 22 in Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. www.klingelcarpenter.com
GERALD EUGENE BURCHAM, 79, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Thelma Burcham, died Dec. 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DIANA COOPER, 76, of Milton, died Jan. 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA ANN CREMEANS, 67, of Huntington, mother of Christopher Cremeans, died Jan. 22 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA BELLE DAVIS, 76, of Prichard died Jan. 23 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DORIS JEAN DeJARNETT, 90, of Barboursville, died Jan. 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that masks be worn. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ALMA ELAINE EDWARDS, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Leo Edwards, died Jan. 24 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio.
HELEN "SUSIE" RUTH HARMON, 76, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 21. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral service Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Leon (W.Va.) Cemetery.
JERRY HATTON of Huntington died Jan. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio.
ANGELA MICHELLE JOHNSTON, 48, of Milton, mother of Zackery Johnston and Brandon Hensley, both of Milton, died Jan. 19. Celebration of life service will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
CATHERINE MARIE KISOR, 87, of Ironton, widow of John Kisor, died Jan. 20 in The Lantern at Morning Point, Russell, Ky. She retired from Armco and KYOVA. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at Central Christian Church, Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SUSANNA KLINGER, 67, of Crown City, Ohio, died Jan. 23 in Camden Clark Hospital, Parkersburg, W.Va. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
LINDA LOU LONG, 78, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 21 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN KENOVA LYONS JR., 92 of Barboursville died Jan. 21 in The Wyngate. He was a retired machinist from Huntington Plating. Graveside military services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
ROGER DALE MAYES, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 22. There will be no funeral service. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. At his request, he will be cremated. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
DORIS GERALDINE NEWKIRK McCALVIN, 87, formerly of Ashland, wife of George Delbert McCalvin, died Jan. 18 in the River Crossing Nursing Facility, Rockford, Ill. She was a retired accountant from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com
M. EILEEN PULLMAN, 79, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be no service. Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting with the arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.