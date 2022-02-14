The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ELMER LEE BLANKENSHIP, 58, of Huntington died Feb. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID BRAMMER, 84, formerly of South Point Ohio, died Feb. 12. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DEBORAH BROWN, 63, of Huntington died Feb. 13 in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
GREGORY A. CALHOUN, 56, of Huntington, son of Rory and Arie Calhoun, died Jan. 28. There will be a private memorial and celebration of life at a later date. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements.
DARYL ELWOOD CHILDERS, 95 of Barboursville died Feb. 12 in Wayne Continuous Care Center. He was a retired Huntington firefighter. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PATRICIA CLAY, 73, of Huntington, died Feb. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com
LINDA SUE McCANN EASTER, 73 of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of James Franklin Easter, died Feb. 8 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a Licensed Insurance Agent with Thornburg Insurance. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JONATHAN SCOTT EDEN, 47 of Chesapeake, Ohio, father of Haley Nicole Eden of South Point, Ohio, died Feb. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be private family services. Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
RICHARD KEITH FIFE, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 11 at home. A visitation and celebration of life s will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfunalhome.com.
SHEENA NATASHA FRYE, 38 of Salt Rock died Feb. 10. She was a self-employed house cleaner. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JEFFREY L. HATFIELD, 68, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 8 at home. A private graveside service and burial was held Feb. 12 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Arrangements were under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
BILLIE JOAN JONES, 89, of Huntington, widow of Bill Jones, died Feb. 13 at the Woodlands. She worked formerly with Medical Claims Assistance. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BONNIE LUCILLE BUTTS KEYSER, 68, of Huntington died Feb. 12. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb.19 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHN PATRICK LABER, 70, of Ironton, husband of Beth Howe Laber, died Feb. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was an electrician for CSX Transportation and a retired Physical Therapy Assistant. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; Rosary at 8:30 p.m.
METTIE ANN MARTIN, 77 of Ironton died Feb. 13 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth Ohio. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
KENNETH MICHAEL MILLHOUSE, 34, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN JOYCE NOWLIN, 83, of Barboursville, widow of Dana Lee Nowlin, died Feb. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EARL PENNINGTON, 73, of Huntington, husband of Joyce Pennington, died Feb. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete
JAMES EDWARD RONK, 78, of Huntington, widower of Rebecca Lynn Ronk, died Feb. 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired Huntington firefighter and owner and operator of Ronk's Uniform Center. Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETTY LOU GROSE SETLIFF, 87, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., died Feb. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Barkers Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LORENE ALMA SMITH, 89 of Huntington died Feb. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Beard Mortuary. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. www.beardmortuary.com.
THOMAS JOE STAPLETON SR., 68, of Ironton, husband of Connie Cales Stapleton, died Feb. 12 at home. He was a retired iron worker and welder from ESM Machine Shop. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service.
BETTY IRENE TOMES, 97, of Huntington, widow of Douglas Lee Tomes, died Feb. 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.