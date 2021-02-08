The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLOTTE ANN BLANAR, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Michael J. Blanar, died Feb. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. There will not be a visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EDGAR BLANKENSHIP SR. 90, of Wayne, husband of Hazel Victoria Blankenship, died Feb. 1 at home. He retired from ACF and was a driller for Woodrow Dingess, Branchland, W.Va. Graveside services will be conducted 1p.m. Feb. 9 at Price-Mills Cemetery, Wayne. Masks and social distance are required.
CARLOS CISCO, 86, of Beech Creek, W.Va., widower of Dreama Leigh Cisco, died Feb. 5 in Charleston Area Medical Center. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky. Burial will follow in the Looney Curve Cemetery at Devon, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8 at the funeral home. Masks and social distance are required. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
ABIGAIL FAITH COLEY COLLINS, 25, of Sidney, Ky., daughter of Greg Coley and Dawn Hatfield Coley of Sidney, died Feb. 4 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 7 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home. Belfry, Ky. Burial in May Cemetery, Pinsonfork, Ky., follows the Monday visitation.
DAVID ALLEN CURTIS, 70, of Ona died Feb. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Feb. 11 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
VIVIAN MAY ENDICOTT, 88, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 6 in Arbors in Gallipolis, Ohio. Service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 10 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial follows in Oaklawn Cemetery, Pea Ridge, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
MARY BETH GRAVES, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Mark Graves, died Feb. 6. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be two hours before service time. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN ROBERT JOHNSON, 92, of Tempe, Ariz., formerly Ironton, widower of Janet Gullion Johnson and Leah Waller Johnson, died Jan. 8 in Friendship Nursing Home, Tempe. He was a retired supervisor for Dow Chemical Corporation. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; visitation will be one hour before service. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
ALAN LANCE McCOY, 48, of Wayne, father of Halley McCoy, died Feb. 2. He worked in the construction field. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 7, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. www.johnsontillerfuneralhome.com.
MAX JERMIAH PARKS, 91, of Huntington, died Feb. 6. He worked in sales for Keebler Company. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to be made to Westmoreland United Methodist Church, 3602 Auburn Road, Huntington, WV 25704. All arrangements are under the direction of Reger Funeral Home. Drive-thru visitation from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Masks and social distance are required. www.regerfh.com .
TONY LANE PAULEY, 54, of Huntington, brother of James Hunt, died Feb. 7 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. He was a retired general laborer. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
CHARLES EDWARD PITTMAN, 87, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 6 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. There will be a private funeral and burial on Feb. 11. Public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the First Church of the Nazarene, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
C. RICHARD PLYBON, 84, of Ona died Feb. 6. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. March 6 at Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Christian Church Haiti Fund or Hospice of Huntington.
DELLA KAYE PORTER, 71, of Ashland, mother of Tommy “Joey” Keeney II of Mount Sterling, Ky., Lisa Lucas of Ashland and Tiffany Lykins of Salt Lick, Ky., died Feb. 5 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She had been an instructor at Moler Beauty College, New Orleans. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 9, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial in East Carter Memory Gardens, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MATTHEW SCOTT RAKES, 38, of Catlettsburg, Ky., brother of Charles Grant Rakes, died Feb. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
LILLIE MAE SIMPKINS, 104, of Central City, Ky., formerly Henlawson, W.Va., widow of Willie Seth Simpkins, died Feb. 4 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 10, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
HOPE LOUISE THOMPSON, 41, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 4. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEVE MAYTAG WALTERS, 63, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Walters, died Feb. 6 at home. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD EUGENE WARDEN, 61, of Huntington, brother of Johnny Lee Warden, died Feb. 6. He worked in several retail stores, both as a clerk and manager. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. There will be no funeral services and he will be cremated. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
H.C. WOODS JR. of Hamlin, W.Va., died Feb. 5. He was a lawyer with the Public Defender Corporation. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial following in Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.