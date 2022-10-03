The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FLOSSIE MARIE McGRANAHAN BAYES, 85, of Ashland, widow of John A. Bayes, died Oct. 1. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com
ELIZABETH FRANCE BROWN, 91, of Ashland, widow of William T. Brown Sr., died Sept. 30 at home. Home Going service at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Missionary Council c/o New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 608, Ashland, KY, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WILMA LOUISE CHAPMAN, 84, of Milton died Oct. 1. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DOROTHY LEE COLLINS, 93, of Huntington died Oct. 2 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MINISTER MARTHA DARBY of Huntington died Sept. 27. Home Going service will be conducted at noon Oct. 7 at Full Gospel Assembly, Huntington. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
JACKIE LEON DICKERSON, 83, of Wayne died Oct. 2. He retired from Cabot Oil & Gas. Funeral service will be 11:45 a.m. Oct. 5 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
LANDFORD DARWIN FISHER, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Grace Elizabeth Fisher, died Oct. 2 in Promedica of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
DIANN FRASHER, 73 of Lavalette died Oct. 2 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
MURPHY “TONY” FRASHER, 87, of Wayne died Sept. 22 in Huntington. He was a retired automotive body repairman for Gallagher Ford Funeral service was conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial followed in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne.
LEONA JUNE FREEMAN, 78, of South Point, Ohio, widow of husband, Douglas Joe Freeman Sr., died Sept. 20. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be12:30 p.m. Oct. 5 Christ Temple Church, Huntington. Burial in Woodland Center, Coal Grove, Ohio. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society (ndss.org). www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SUE ANN GOOCH, 85, of Huntington died Oct. 1. Funeral service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service.
EDGAR RAY HALL II, 56, of Ashland, formerly of Wayne, died Oct. 2. Arrangements are incomplete at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
JAMES ETHANIEL KEETON JR., 85, formerly of Ashland, widower of Thelma Lorraine Johnson Keeton, died Sept. 30 at home. He retired from AK Steel. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RACHEL NICOLE LAKES, 38, of Huntington, died Oct. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
TYLER JACOB LEMASTER, 23, of Kanawha, W.Va., died Oct. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VELMA MIDKIFF, 93, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Sept. 30. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
CHARLENE NAPIER, 66 formerly of Wayne, died Oct. 1 in Clark’s Christian Care, East Bank, W.Va. She was a retired secretary for the Wayne County Probation Office. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the funeral home.
PHYLLIS HART DIALS NICHOLS of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Ronald Dials, died Sept. 28. She retired from the Barboursville Veterans Home as a Registered Nurse. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial Oct. 10 in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the funeral home.
CARMA LEE PINSON, 88 of Huntington died Sept. 29 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
PHILIP AUSTIN STEPHENS, 45 of East Lynn, son of Robert Austin Stephens of East Lynn and Elaine Adkins of Genoa, died Sept. 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Jonce Robertson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
JEFFERSON DAVID SWANN, 64, of Huntington, husband of Betty Swann, died Oct. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM NORMAN WALTERS, 83, of Catlettsburg, Ky., father of William Jeffrey Walters of Ashland and Joseph Walters of Portage, Mich., died Sept. 15 at home. He founded William Walters Construction. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation one hour before service. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Boyd County Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship Fund, 9285 US Route 60, Ashland 41102. www.steenfuenralhome.com.