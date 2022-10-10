The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KAREN CHAFIN ADKINS, 73, of Barboursville, wife of Rodney Dallas Adkins, died Oct. 8. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Maple Hill section of Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Huntington City Mission. Visitation one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARY ELIZABETH BOWEN BLEVINS, 80, of Huntington, wife of Willis Alford Blevins, died Oct. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be rescheduled. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DARRELL JAMES CHAPMAN, 91, of Salt Rock died Oct. 8. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TIMOTHY WAYNE COOKE, 76, of Barboursville died Oct. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ALBERTA COPLEY, 88, of Fort Gay, widow of Kimble Copley, died Oct. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired nurse’s aide from Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital in Huntington. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Copley Cemetery, Webb, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at the funeral home.
ROBERT COX, 42, of Huntington, son of Connie Cox Thompson, died Oct. 8 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in Robertson Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses.
EARL EDMAN DOTSON, 82 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Oct. 6 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in the Glen Alum (W.Va.) Cemetery
LARRY CLYDE FITCH SR., 78, of Fort Gay, widower of Brenda Fitch, died Oct. 8. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel., Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in Lemaster Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation two hours before service.
RONALD LEE GARRETT, 81, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Linda Garrett, died Oct. 7 in CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Services at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Chapmanville Church of Christ. Burial in Charles Garrett Cemetery, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the church. The family asks in lieu of flowers make donations to the Chapmanville Church of Christ, P.O. Box 982, Chapmanville, WV, 25508 or to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc., P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN, 377222-9900. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
BARBARA HANCOCK, 90, of Jefferson, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of William Franklin Hancock, died Oct. 10 in Jefferson Healthcare Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
LARRY CLYDE HEADLEY, 80 of Morgantown, W.Va., died Sept. 30 in Boise, Idaho. Arrangements are directed by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City, Idaho. 208-853-3131.
SHELIA ANN CLARK HENSLEY, 66, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of David Michael Hensley, died Oct. 8 Pikeville Medical Center. She was an in-home caregiver. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, W.Va. Burial in Collins Cemetery, Williamson. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
RANDY LEE KELLEY, 69, of Ironton, brother of David Kelley of South Charleston, W.Va., died Oct. 9 in Close to Home assisted living. He was a retired Rock Hill Elementary teacher. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your local hospice. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
PEGGY LOU KOPSOLIAS, 63, of Huntington, formerly of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Oct. 7. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at Kopsolias Family Cemetery, West Hamlin.
CLARENCE ALLEN LANEY, 80, of Huntington died Oct. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILLIAM JASON MEYERS, 79 of Ashland, husband of Linda Conley Meyers, died Oct. 6 at home. He retired from Armco Steel in the Human Resource Department and was director of Workforce Development at Ashland Community and Technical College. Celebration of life will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at CornerStone Methodist Church Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CornerStone United Methodist Church, 2203 29th Street, Ashland 41101. Arrangements are under the direction of Steen Funeral Home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DONALD RAY MISNER, 65, of Huntington, fiancé of Freda A. Burton, died Oct. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He had worked at Huntington Housing Authority. There will be a celebration of life visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CARMA LEE PINSON, 88, of Huntington, widow of Curtiss Pinson, died Sept. 29 at home. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Mose Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is directing arrangements.
FRANCES JEAN FRALEY SAMMONS, 70, of Midkiff, W.Va., wife of Danny Joe Sammons Sr., died Oct. 8. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with graveside service following at Sammons Family Cemetery, Midkiff.
JOSHUA MATHEW WEBB, 48, of Verdunville, W.Va., son of Diana Moore Webb, died Sept. 24 in CAMC General, Charleston, W.Va. No services are scheduled at this time. A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.