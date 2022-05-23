The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LOTTIE LOUISE FERRIS, 91, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Russell Farris, died May 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GRACE DELORES GLENN, 92, of Southside, W.Va., died May 21 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 27 at Beech Hill United Methodist Church in Southside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LILY MAY KILLIN,74, of Greenup, Ky., died May 21 at home. She had been a CNA. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. May 26 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.
ELIZABETH THOMPSON MATHIS, 91, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, widow of Wayne Mathis, died May 22 in Southern Ohio Medical Center. Hospice, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 26 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Thompson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
PAUL R. MAYNARD, 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Pam Hayes Maynard, died Jan. 30 at home. He was retired from AC&F Industries. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. May 26 at First Baptist Church of Chesapeake, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
AARON “IRON” McCOMAS, 80 of East Lynn, husband of Dootsie McComas, died May 20 at his birth home. Graveside service at 1 p.m. May 24 at Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is assisting the family with arrangements.
SHELA JANE CALLOWAY MILLER, 79, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 22 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 28 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Graveside service at Rogers Cemetery will be for family only. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service Saturday at the funeral home.
BETTY LOU MYERS, 90, of Scottown, Ohio, widow of Samuel F. Myers, died May 20 in Gallipolis, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 25 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Wilgus, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JIMMY HOWARD ROSE, 83, of Barboursville died May 22. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 25 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside services will be conducted at noon May 26, 2022, at the Netherland Cemetery, Rickman, Tenn. He was a retired Assistant Commissioner from the Department of Corrections in Tennessee. Visitation will be form 5 to 7 p.m. May 24 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DONNA M. ROUSH of Hamlin, W.Va., died May 20 at home. Funeral service will be at noon May 25 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial will be in the Long Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home.
NANCY E. TOMBLIN, 82 of Huntington, mother of Susan Dillard of Huntington, died May 20 in Cabell Health Care Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 27 at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 26 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.