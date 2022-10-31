The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
OPAL BLAKE, 88 of South Point, Ohio, widow of George Blake, died Oct. 30 in Harbour Healthcare of Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.
JUSTIN RYAN CARDWELL, 42, of Huntington, died Oct. 21. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Mills Family Cemetery.
DIANA LYNN CARTER, 61 of Huntington died Oct. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at River Cities Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WAYNE ALLEN CRANK, 66, of Ironton, widower of Janet Gilton Crank, died Oct. 16 in King's Daughters Medical. There will be no services. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio is directing arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL F. GOOL, 67, of Ironton, brother of Jessica J. White of Ironton and Joyce A. Gool of Columbus, Ohio, died Oct. 29 in Southern Ohio Medical Center. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. Donations toward the funeral expense can be made to Phillips Funeral Home in lieu of flowers. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DONNA J. SOWARDS HUNT-MCCLURE, 83, of Barboursville died Oct. 30. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOWANNA RENEE SWANN KITCHEN, 70 of Milton, wife of Keith Kerry Kitchen, died Oct. 27 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to service on Thursday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
LOLA VIOLET MARIE, 95, of Milton died Oct. 30. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Forest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
KATHRYN JUNE MCCANN-THOMPSON, 86 of Ashland, widow of James E. McCann and Richard D. Thompson, died Oct. 30 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to King’s Daughters Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary, c/o Amie Schwendeman, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland, 41101; or to Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th St., Ashland, 41101. Livestream at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL JOSEPH POLAN, 55, of Huntington, died Tuesday in Huntington. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
LOUISE R. POPE, 85 of Taylorville, W.Va., widow of Elbert Pope, died Oct. 28. She worked for the Mingo County Board of Education. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Entombment at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
OSCAR SPRATLEY, 71, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 26. He retired from the United States Air Force. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Veterans Section of Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
