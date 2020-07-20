The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VELVA ADAMS, 90, of Barboursville, widow of Calvin Wiley Sr., Hubert Huffman and Phillip Adams, died July 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., July 21, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; burial in Webb Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
DONNA KAY ADKINS, 67, of Huntington, mother of Karri and Justin Adkins, died July 18 at the Hospice House. She was an EKG Tech at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
LEONARD AKERS JR., 85, of Delbarton, W.Va., died July 17 at home. He was the sound man at the Delbarton Opry House. Graveside service 1 p.m. July 22 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky., Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HAROLD FONSO BOGAR, 94, of Sidney, Ky., died July 20 at home. Funeral service noon July 23, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. July 22 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 57 Dennis Sandler MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701. www.rerogersfh.com.
MARCIA JEAN BOOTH, 72, of Huntington died July 20 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a Professor at Marshall University. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
SHARON EVELYN CORRIGAN, 79, of Huntington, wife of Edward Corrigan, died July 17 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WANDA J. CURNELL, 75, of Ironton died July 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon July 22, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DONNA DAY of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 16. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
CORA ANN FIELDS, 87, of Catlettsburg, Ky., formerly of Charleston, W.Va., wife of James L. Fields, died July 19. She was retired from Columbia Gas Transmission Corp. After a private memorial service, burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812.
BURLEY JOE GIBSON, 89, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Bobbie Rice Gibson, died July 19. He retired from ARMCO. Funeral service will be noon July 23, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, masks are requested and social distancing should be observed. www.slackandwallace.com.
ORPHA AUDREY HUSSELL, 86, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 18. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. July 23 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family.
LINDA STEWART JOHNSON, 61, of Pedro, Ohio, companion of James Waugh, died July 17. There will be a graveside service 10 a.m. July 22 at Etna Baptist Church Cemetery, Ironton. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
SHIRLEY H. JOHNSON, 90, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Mattie Johnson and John Virgil Harless, died July 18 in Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Private visitation, service and burial in Adkins-Fry Cemetery, Little Harts, W.Va. There will be a time from 11 a.m. to noon July 22 for friends to visit Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va. to pay their respects. Social distancing is encouraged.
CATHRYN JOYCE JUSTICE, 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 18, in Edgewood Manor, Lucasville, Ohio. She was an employee of Ashland Oil Company Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 22 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RANDY WAYNE RAMBO KIRK, 29, of Ranger, W.Va., son of Randolph Edward Kirk and Donna Dale Runyon Adkins, died July 8. Funeral service will be noon June 22 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Sias (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.
CHRISTOPHER LEFFINGWELL, 37, of South Point, Ohio, died July 20. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MONA PATRICK PERRY, 53, of Hurricane, W.Va., wife of Keith Perry, died July 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was formerly employed by the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as a Paralegal. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. July 13, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in McClellan-Crum Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 19 at the funeral home. Masks and Social Distancing will be required by the Governor's mandate.
WENDY KAZUE PIKE, 77, of Huntington, died July 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. July 22 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. July 22 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A procession will leave for the cemetery at 1 p.m. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM W. RAYBURN of Lexington, Ky., widower of Weltha Yurkanin Rayburn, died July 17. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. July 23, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 22 at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ORAL JEFFREY ROBERTS, 57, of Huntington, died July 19 in St. Mary ‘s Medical Center. He was an auto mechanic. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JANE ANN WILSON, 63, of Milton died July 18. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 23, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be private in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue or Hospice of Huntington.
MARSHALL LEE WORLEY, 39, of Huntington, husband of Amy Rice Worley, died July 16. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 23 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. There will be no funeral services. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.