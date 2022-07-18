The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CARL L. HOSTETTER, 70, of Huntington, died 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired machinist, from Crucible Steel in Midland, Pa. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES LARRY KELLY, 77, of Ironton, husband of Nancy Meyers Bush Kelly, died July 10 at home. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
REV. JAMES B. KITTLE, 89, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 17 in Abbyshire Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Bidwell, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 22 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.
RACHEL LOIS LACKEY, 84, of Huntington, died July 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired instructor in the Practical Nursing Program of the Cabell County Career Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington Scottish Rite Foundation for the Childhood Language Program at Marshall University, P.O. Box 294 Huntington, WV 25701; Westmoreland Baptist Church; Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House; Gideons International, or the American Cancer Society. Funeral service will be at noon July 20 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Graveside rites will be private. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 19 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
RAY I. MALONE, 88, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Thelma Gast Malone, died July 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was owner of Malone Mobile Homes. Funeral service will be at noon July 20 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 19 at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
LOU ANN NAPIER, 81, of Ceredo, widow of Wilford Napier, died July 17 in Wurtland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
FAYE JEAN POWERS, 90, of Greenville, W.Va., widow of Rev. Elmer B. Powers, died July 17. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at noon July 22 at Greenville Freewill Baptist Church, Man, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 21 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man.
MARGARET E. SAVARY, 99, of Ironton, widow of Oliver Wiseman and Clarence Savary, died July 15. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at noon July 23 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
KASANDRA LEIGH WEST, 48, of Wayne died July 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service at 3 p.m. July 18 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in the Cove Gap Resting Place. Visitation one hour before service.