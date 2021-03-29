The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHIRLEY JEAN ALBRIGHT, 81, of Wayne, widow of Don Albright, died March 28 at her sister’s home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 31 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HENRY RUSSEL ARROWOOD, 88, of Lavalette, widower of Fern Blankenship Arrowood, died March 26in Madison Park, Huntington. He retired from Ashland Oil. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. March 31 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before services. The service will be livestreamed from Hank’s obituary page on the funeral home website. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. www.regerfh.com.
CAROL SUE BAKER, 80, of Ashland, widow of Arthur Eugene Baker, died March 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired Boyd County Science teacher. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. April 3 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brad Elliott Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Commercial Bank, Main Street, Grayson, KY, 41143. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
THELMA JEAN CHEAIB, 53, of Huntington, companion of the late David Louie Reese, died March 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 31 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery, Patriot, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RODNEY HOWARD COLLINS, 54, of Milton died March 26. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 1 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
MS. SUE ELLEN COMPTON, 78, of Frederick, Md., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died March 20 in Edenton Retirement Community. She retired as a physics/science and chemistry teacher from Cabell County Public Schools in West Virginia. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private family ceremony will be held. www.keeneybasford.com.
DEAN COOPER, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Mary Alice Cooper, died March 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from the Huntington Publishing Company The Herald-Dispatch as an Advertising service manager, printer and carpenter. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
STEVEN LEE DAMRON, 65, of Huntington died March 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked at NAPA Auto Parts Store. A Celebration of Life visitation will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
ANTHONY DIXON, 57, of Prichard, son of Cora Dixon, died March 25 at home. He retired from Addington Inc. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 31 at the Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will be in Browning Family Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MINA MARIE EFFINGHAM, 86, of Kenova died March 27 in Heritage Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JASON RAY FLEEMAN, 41, of Huntington, father of Neairah and Josiah Fleeman and Shannon Stewart, died March 24 at home. Memorial services will be conducted 1 p.m. March 31 at Harmony United Methodist Church, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JUDY FAYE GLANCY, 74, of Milton died March 26 at home. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
RICHARD A. HIGGINBOTHAM SR., 69, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Flo Smith Higginbotham, died March 26 at home. He was a brick mason with the Bricklayers and Craft Workers union. Funeral service will be at noon April 1 at Kingdom Ministries; burial following in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks and social distance will be observed. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JOYCE OLA BELLEW HOLLEY, 92, of Huntington died March 18 in Genesis Heritage Center, Huntington. She was a retired teacher’s aide at Children’s Place. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. March 31 at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:45 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DAVID R. JOHNSON, 86, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Judith Johnson, died March 26 at home. He was a retired fire chief for the Veterans Administration in Chillicothe, Ohio and had owned Tranquility Christmas Tree Farm in Jackson, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 30, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial follows in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 29 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Holzer Hospice. Masks and social distance are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
TAMMIE LYNN KERNS, 51, of Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of Linda Haney, did March 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EAGLE WHITE KING, 83, of Huntington died March 27 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from the City of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 31 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Rosemont Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BENTLEY E. LONG, 7, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Michael E. Sr., and Brandy Carter Long, died March 27 in Adena Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio. According to the family’s request, there will be no public services. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JOE McCONDA, 63, of Russell, Ky., formerly of Barboursville, husband of Terri Perry McConda, died March 27. He was a truck driver at State Electric in Huntington, and math teacher in the Kentucky school system, and had worked at Steel of West Virginia. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 31 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntington City Mission or Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Ashland, Ky. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KATHLEEN NICHOLS, 73, of Huntington, wife of Michael Nichols, died March 27 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES ALVIN PINSON, 92, of Huntington, widower of Audrey Sharon Pinson, died March 26 at home. He was a retired machinist with General Telephone Electronics. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. April 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Mose Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES ARNOLD STRATTON, 93, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Betty Stratton, died March 28. He retired from AC&F. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. March 30 at Maddox Swann Cemetery, West Hamlin. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements.
JIMMY TAYLOR, 83, of Holden, W.Va., widower of Mildred Grimmett Taylor, died March 28. He retired from The Honda Shop and Guyan Machinery. Funeral service at noon April 1 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
JAMES ISAAC VANCE, 73, of Huntington died March 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a memorial service at a later date. He worked in construction. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GARRETT WILLIAM WEEKLEY, 24, of Huntington, son of William R. Weekley, died March 27 in Huntington. He formerly worked for G&C Services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and a memorial service will be at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.