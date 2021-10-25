The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ELLA MAE ABSHIRE, 64, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Pastor Michael Abshire Sr., died Oct. 22. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 26 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Yeager Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at the funeral home.
VIRGINIA ANNETTE BAILEY, 97, of Huntington, died Oct. 22. Funeral services are pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JOEY DEWAYNE BALL, 58, of St. Albans, W.Va., died Oct. 20. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with visitation one hour prior to the service.
DANNY RAY BASENBACK, 46, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 21. There will be a memorial gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
OTIS HAROLD BENTLEY, 79, OF Chapmanville, W.Va., died Oct. 23 at home. At his request, cremation will take place and there will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
RUBY BUTCHER, 85, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Leo “Jack” Butcher, died Oct. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She retired from Corbin, Ltd. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.slackandwallace.com.
ROGER SHANE BYER, 62, of Clifton, W.Va., died Oct. 21. There will be a private family service at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
JAMES KAVIN CHAPMAN, 62, of Glenwood died Oct. 24. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGE “FRED” CHATTERTON, 84, of Huntington, widower of Dolores Wilson Chatterton, died Oct. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery at Dock’s Creek. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
PHYLLIS HUZZEY HARTMAN, 89, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., formerly of Ashland, wife of Jack Hartman, died Oct. 22. He was an Engineer Assistant at General Electric in Cincinnati. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers is suggested to your favorite charity. www.steenfuenralhome.com.
LINDA KAY HESKETT, 67, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Billy Heskett, died Oct. 19. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at New Life Outreach Church. Visitation from 5 p.m. Oct. 25 until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to help with funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JEREMY JAY JESSUP, 40, of South Point, Ohio, son of Thomas Jay Jessup and Terri Lee Wren Rutherford, died Oct. 22. He was a tow truck driver and worked for Rayburn’s and Cogan Towing. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com
BETTY JEAN McGUIRE, 90, of Huntington died Oct. 23 in Madison Park Healthcare. No service is scheduled. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
JONNIE DeAn PRINCE, 32, of Kenova, daughter of John David Prince of Kenova, died Oct. 22 in Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in the Prince Family Cemetery, Prichard. The family requests no flowers and asks that instead, you take a friend out for fries in memory of Jonnie. www.rollinsfh.com.
ANGEL BRIANNIA HOGSTEN ROWE, 24, of Ironton, daughter of Kristy Foster and Craig Hogsten, died Oct. 17 in Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home.
MARCHETTA MARIA SALYERS, 66, of Flatwoods, Ky., died Oct. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a former employee of Ohio Valley Wholesale, a booking agent for KYOVA Gospel Music Association and retired from The City of Russell. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 26 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
VIRGINIA RUTH SKAGGS, 89, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Arnold Skaggs, died Oct. 25. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 27 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; Visitation will be one hour before service. Following will be a short family graveside send-off at White Oak Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Give Like a Mother, a non-profit, clothing assistance organization for children, GLAM, PO Box 68, Batavia, OH 45103, or www.givelikeamother.com.
LUCILLE WATTS WATSON, 83, of East Lynn, died Oct. 24. She retired from Corbin Ltd. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Oct. 27 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LARRY ALLEN WHITING, 69, of Fort Gay died Oct. 24 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.