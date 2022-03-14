The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GREGORY GARY FALVO, 61, of Huntington, died March 7 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired professor. Funeral Liturgy will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial will be Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, North Versailles, Pa. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. www.regerfh.com
MICHAEL EUGENE LANGHAM, 78, of Huntington, husband of Ida Langham, died March 9 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a processor technician. Graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. There will be no visitation. www.regerfh.com
MARY LINDA PORTER, 78, of South Point, Ohio, wife of James Porter Sr., died March 11 at her residence. Funeral services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home; visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.wallaeffh.com
NORMA JEAN SMITTLE, 93, of Millersport, Ohio, widow of Ronald Smittle, died March 9 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was retired from The Ohio Bell Telephone Company. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery (Section C). www.phillipshome.net
KEVIN MICHAEL "CALVIN" YOUNG, 36, of Louisa, Ky., died March 9 at his residence. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pine Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist with funeral expenses. Young funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.