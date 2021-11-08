The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

FREDRICK DINGESS, 74, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Darlene Dingess, died Nov. 4. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.

EDWARD R. HOLTON, 76, of Milton, died Nov. 6 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church; burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com

BRANDY LOU HUGHES, 41, of Huntington, died Nov. 2 at he residence. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com

SHIRLEY SUE MAYO, 81, of Huntington, wife of James Mayo, died Nov. 06 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com

GARY PAUL THOMPSON, 50, of Huntington, died Nov. 5 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of Life will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rotary Park. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

ELIZABETH JANE WORKMAN, 88, of Genoa, W.Va., widow of Julius Workman, died Nov. 4. There will be no public services. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

