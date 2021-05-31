The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LEWIS MARSHALL BRIGHT, 78, of Huntington, husband of Diane Bright, died May 27 at Wyngate Senior Living Community. He was a retired electrician. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
WILFRED BOWENS, 68, of Louisa, Ky., died May 30. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home Chapel.
BENNIE RAY DRENNER JR., of Wayne, died May 29. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
ALLAN DEAN MAYNARD, 74, of Matewan, W.Va., died May 28. There will be no services; burial will be at Birchlawn Burial Park, Pearisburg, Va. www.hatfieldsfc.com
MATTIE JANE MOORE, of Blaine, Ky., widow of Franklin Hall, Charles Stratton and Freeman Gibson, died May 29. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home Chapel.
MICHELE RENEE SCHUMANN, 56, of Ironton, Ohio, died May 27 at her residence. Services will be scheduled at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net