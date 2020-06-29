The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
THOMAS BRENT GARRETT, 57, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 25 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARY ANN HALL, 56, of Southside, W.Va., died June 26 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private services will be held. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
GORDON W. KEMPER, 89, of Middleport, Ohio, husband of Betty Kemper, died June 27 at his daughter's residence. FUneral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
GLENDA SMITH, 72, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Norman Smith, died June 27. She was a retired STNA. Private services will be held. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HAZEL ALENE SMITH, 81, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Larry Smith, died June 28 at her residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church; burial at Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net