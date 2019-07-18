HUNTINGTON — Data collected from more than 250,000 transactions show 65 million opioid prescription pills were distributed in Cabell County over a seven-year period, with half of those being shipped by AmerisourceBergen, just one drug distributor named in lawsuits blaming drug firms for fueling the drug epidemic in the county.
The 65,212,970 oxycodone and hydrocodone pills sent to Cabell County from 2006 through 2012 equate to nearly 9.2 million per year for a county with a population of less than 95,000, or about 96 opioid pills per person per year in the county. Cabell County received about 7.6% of all pills distributed in the entire state of West Virginia. Cabell County received the most opioid pain pills in 2009 before the amount distributed started to decline.
More than 76 billion pain pills flooded the country between 2006 and the end of 2012. West Virginia received the highest concentration of pills per person per year in the country, with 66.5. Kentucky had the second highest concentration at 63.3. Mingo County, West Virginia, had the highest concentration of pills per person per year in the state at 203.
West Virginia received 853.5 million prescription pain pills during that time, 198.6 million of which were distributed by Cardinal Health and 363.5 million manufactured by SpecGx LLC.
The data came from seven years of material collected into a database by the Drug Enforcement Administration and shows the number of prescription opioids delivered to every pharmacy in the U.S., as well as the companies that manufactured and delivered the pills.
The information was turned over to HD Media, which owns The Herald-Dispatch and Charleston Gazette-Mail, and The Washington Post this week after U.S. District Judge Dan Polster ordered data collected from 2006 to the end of 2012 be released. Polster is overseeing about 1,800 lawsuits filed by local governments seeking damages from drug manufacturers and distributors for the opioid crisis.
The data originally went to plaintiff attorneys in the case, who then processed it into a 145-gigabyte database, from which the numbers seen in this article were pulled. About 101 gigabytes of raw Automated Reports and Consolidated Ordering System (ARCOS) data was also turned over to HD Media. ARCOS is a database collected by the DEA that shows transactions made by drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.
Cabell County and the city of Huntington were among the first of hundreds of local governments in the country to sue opioid distributors, manufacturers, pharmacies and others, blaming them for fueling the opioid epidemic by oversupplying local communities with pain pills before drastically reducing the shipments around 2012, forcing many to search for substitutions through illegal substances, like heroin and fentanyl.
Of the top five distributors in Cabell County, AmerisourceBergen distributed 27.5 million of the pills; Cardinal Health, 10 million; CVS, 7 million; Rite Aid, 4.5 million; and Walmart, 4.4 million. Actavis Pharma Inc. led manufacturers, with 2.7 million distributed; SpecGx LLC at 2.5 million; Par Pharmaceutical with 6.8 million; Purdue Pharma, 2 million; and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, 1.48 million.
Safescript Pharmacy No. 6, formerly at 335 4th Ave. in Huntington, received the most opioid pills during that time frame, receiving more than 4.3 million. In February 2012, former pharmacy owner Wendell Kent Freeman was charged with a state drug trafficking charge — which was later dismissed — after he was found with a female passenger parked in a truck with several bottles of prescription drugs, blank pharmacy labels and suspected drug ledgers.
Authorities raided the pharmacy three days after his arrest, confiscating 37 boxes of miscellaneous documents, a logbook, two computer hard drives and a tablet, according to a property return filed in February 2012.
Three of the top five pharmacies to dispense opioids in Cabell County were or are now Fruth Pharmacy-related pharmacies and dispensed 11.5 million pills during that time. S&F Pharmacy, a Fruth Pharmacy located at 125 7th Ave. in Huntington, dispensed 4.2 million; Fruth Pharmacy of Milton, 3.6 million; and McCloud Family Pharmacy, which started an affiliation with Fruth in 2017, 3.7 million.
Lynne M. Fruth, president and chairman of the board of Fruth Pharmacy, declined to comment on the data Thursday, but said she would be willing to at a later time after reviewing the information.
West Virginia CVS Pharmacy Co., which operated four locations throughout the county at the time, dispensed 4 million pain pills during that time.
West Virginia has the highest number of opioid-related deaths in the country. Its opioid overdose death rate, per 100,000 citizens, jumped from 16.1 in 2006 to 27.1 in 2012. It was at its highest during the seven-year time frame in 2011, at 31.5. By 2017, after the numbers of pills shipped to the state drastically decreased and heroin usage increased, it had jumped to 49.6, but officials believe it has started to decline. Statistics for 2018 have not yet been released.
Cabell County recorded nearly 24 overdose deaths per 100,000 citizens in 2006 and 26 in 2012 before it increased to 49 in 2013. The number skyrocketed to nearly 158 in 2017.
About 1,089 overdose reports were logged by Cabell County EMS in 2018, compared to 1,831 in 2017.
The rate of overdoses the county saw during the time elapsed in the released pill data was not available this week. While Cabell County EMS has always tracked overdoses in the county, Connie Priddy, compliance officer, said getting those numbers would take some work as they are still paper records. It was when EMS transitioned to electronic records in 2014 that they really could begin tracking trends.
“We created a designation for overdoses based on what the medical professional on scene classifies it as,” Priddy said. “When we had that designation, then we could see the trend going up and up. At that time (2006-12) though, it was legal medications — prescriptions.
“Ten years ago, we didn’t see the amount of overdoses we do now because if you took a 5-milligram Lortab, you knew you were taking a 5-milligram Lortab. Once the pill mills dried up, people transitioned to heroin and other things, so that’s when overdoses started to rise.”
HD Media and The Washington Post obtained the full ARCOS database after intervening in court to seek release of the prescription opioid sales data and battled with the drug companies and DEA for more than a year before Polster ordered the seven years of data to be released. Polster had initially ordered the data to remain under seal, until the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals said the blanket order sealing the data was an abuse of power.
Reporters Courtney Hessler of The Herald-Dispatch and Eric Eyre of the Gazette-Mail have worked on the story for more than a year. Eyre received a Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for earlier reporting on shipments of opioids to West Virginia.
Herald-Dispatch reporter Taylor Stuck contributed to this article. Information technology employee Lee Davis assisted with the data analysis for this story.
