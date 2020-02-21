BLOX court legal 01.jpg

WAVERLY, Ohio — A suspended Ohio sheriff was charged Friday with multiple felonies, including a count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, part of an ongoing investigation dating back more than a year.

The charges filed by a Pike County grand jury Friday against suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader update a series of charges filed against him last year, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The 18 new charges include felony counts of theft in office, tampering with evidence, theft, securing writings by deception and misdemeanor counts of conflict of interest. A message was left Friday with Reader's attorney seeking comment.

In November, Reader pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of making a false statement to the Ohio Ethics Commission. He is accused of failing to report $7,500 in loans and gifts on a financial disclosure statement.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.