U.S. Attorney Will Thompson speaks during a press conference regarding the outcomes in several high-profile cases on Monday inside the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Nigerian living in West Virginia was sentenced to federal prison time Monday and ordered to pay nearly $1 million in restitution for a money laundering-related crime.

Kenneth Emeni, 30, a citizen of Nigeria residing in Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers to one year and one day in prison after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

